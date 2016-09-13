North Summit football falls to 0-4 with road loss | ParkRecord.com

The North Summit High School football team hit the road on Friday night to take on Beaver, the defending 2A state champions.

The Braves got off to a fast start, leading the Beavers 8-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a two-yard touchdown run by Tristan Woolstenhulme.

From there, however, things went downhill quickly for North Summit. Beaver scored twice in the second quarter to take a 15-8 lead into halftime and then scored 40 points in the second half to earn a decisive 55-20 victory over the Braves.

North Summit Coach Devin Smith said the Braves played well the first three quarters before the Beavers exploded for 27 points in the fourth.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of how we played in the first three quarters,” he said. “The kids battled their hearts out, but we had a pretty major letdown in the fourth quarter.”

The Braves’ other touchdowns came in the fourth quarter via two Wade Woolstenhulme touchdown passes — one to Mason Simister and the other to Tristan Woolstenhulme.

Smith said North Summit wanted to slow the game down offensively to try to win the time-of-possession battle.

“Our game plan was to take the air out of the ball,” he said. “We wanted to use the play clock every down and didn’t want any incomplete passes. We wanted to keep their offense off the field because they’re very explosive. We drove it down and scored on the first drive and used nine minutes.

“We played right with them for three quarters, but then the wheels fell off. We need to be able to put four quarters together. There’s no margin for error against a team like that.”

Though the game plan was to run the football as often as possible, Smith said Wade Woolstenhulme made a couple of big plays with his arm in the fourth quarter.

“Wade throws a nice ball and has some talent there,” Smith said. “We have to work on reading defense and progressions a little bit. It was part of the game plan to throw it as little as possible this week, but we’ll throw it more as the weeks go on.”

North Summit (0-4) will travel to Gunnison (1-3) on Friday night to take on the Bulldogs. Smith said the Braves will have to defend against the big play when they take on their 2A North foe.

“They throw it very well and have a good quarterback,” he said. “They’re big up front and they like the big play. They want to go deep and go deep often. We’ve got to be ready for that.”

Friday night’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. North Summit returns home on Friday, Sept. 23, against Summit Academy for a 7 p.m. game in Coalville.