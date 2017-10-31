P-Town Cross finishes season at Soldier Hollow

The P-Town Cross, a local cyclocross race series, finished its season on Saturday with competitions at Soldier Hollow park. Director Joe Johnson said the races, which combine elements of road racing and steeple-chase-like obstacles, showed steady growth this year.

"Our number of riders grew but then we also grew in our venues and everything we're doing," he said. "They kind of grew together which was awesome."

He said last year, the club averaged around 105 racers per event. This season it jumped up to 125.

"Consistently, the kids' races are bigger," he said. "We are getting more high schoolers out here, this is the most women we've had for ladies' night. So it's been a blast."

He said high schoolers are recognizing the mid-week races as a fun and competitive way to build fitness for weekend mountain bike races.

He pointed out that the winner of the high school race, which started two minutes behind the B-division adult race, passed the adult group to finish first overall.

"It's cool to see that level coming out here and doing it." Johnson said.

Johnson said next year, races are scheduled for early August, with races slated for Provo, Salt Lake City, Heber Valley and potentially Park City – a venue that has been off limits for more than a decade.

Johnson declined to comment on the nature of the race, but confirmed a Park City venue was being negotiated.