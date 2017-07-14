Park City Baseball enjoys success at Evanston Summer Slam | ParkRecord.com

Park City Baseball sent five teams to the Evanston Summer Slam Invitational June 22-24. The 10U and 12U teams took first place and the 11U and 14U took second. Park City Baseball's 9U team competed, as well.

In addition to tournament play, a number of Park City Baseball players and graduates had success in the individual competitions. Paxton Mobley (12U) and his brother Max Mobley (PCHS Junior) each won their divisions in the home run derby. RJ Wilson (10U) won the fast pitch award.

"It was neat to have five of our teams competing at the same complex at the same time," Club President Jennifer Schmidt said. "We could really feel a sense of community as Park City teams cheered each other on all weekend."

Having just completed its spring season with seven teams in the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball Super League, Park City Baseball has a busy summer planned. The 9U and 12U teams will compete in the Triple Crown World Series tournament kicking off with a parade down Main Street on Monday and running all week in Park City. This is a regional competition attracting teams from as far as Dallas, Texas, and San Diego, California.

"We are so proud to continue the tradition of sending our 12U team to Cooperstown Dreams Park," Director of Baseball Operations Russ Rogers said. "It is the baseball opportunity of a lifetime."

Also in August, Park City Baseball will host a three-day baseball camp and will hold its fall baseball league tryouts. See http://www.parkcitybaseball.org to register and for more information.

Park City Baseball is a community-based youth baseball program that strives to develop player skills, confidence, and character though challenging, safe and fun team-based experiences. We believe that the pursuit of excellence in athletics helps develop maturity and self-confidence and that the experiences a player has with PCB will be beneficial throughout their lifetime. We offer spring competitive baseball and fall developmental baseball for boys and girls aged 7-14.