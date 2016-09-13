Park City cheerleaders inspire hope | ParkRecord.com

For a competition in June, the Park City High School cheerleaders choreographed a dance to the song “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor. At the contest, the Miners earned a first-place trophy with the routine.

Last month, Coach Sommer Glenn heard about a woman in the Park City community who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer two years ago at age 30 who also really liked Trainor’s song.

“My daughter works at Coach and she was telling me, ‘My manager’s got stage 4 breast cancer and she’s terminal, yet she’s coming into work and singing all the time. She’s the most upbeat and positive person I’ve ever met,’” Glenn said.

That set in motion a series of events that culminated in the Miners surprising Jess Sweat, the manager of the Coach store at the Tanger Outlets.

“One of Jess’s co-workers told me ‘Me Too’ was her favorite song and asked if maybe I could record the routine and give it to Jess,” Glenn said. “I said, ‘Well, I think we can do better than a recording.’ We decided to show up at her work and make her day a little brighter.”

The good feelings went both ways. As inspired as Sweat was by the cheerleaders, Glenn said her squad left after the routine equally inspired.

“She was so touched and my cheerleaders were so touched to see someone who is battling such a difficult thing pushing through and finding joy every day,” she said.

Now, the Miners want to do more to bring awareness to the community.

“It actually inspired us to not only cheer for Jess, but to cheer for breast cancer awareness,” Glenn said. “Most doctors don’t suggest that women start getting mammograms until they’re 40. Many women are terminally sick because there’s not enough education about getting tested early.”

Pink is the color for breast cancer awareness and Glenn said the Miners are going to host a Pink Out event at the Oct. 7 home football game against Ridgeline.

“The entire school has gotten involved,” she said. “The cheerleaders will be in pink and the fans in the stands will be in pink, too.”

The halftime performance will feature some special guests, Glenn added.

“Earlier that week, we’re putting on a mini-cheer camp,” she said. “At halftime, they’ll perform with the big girls. Jess’s daughters will perform with us.”

The Oct. 7 football game between Park City and Ridgeline is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Dozier Field.