Park City girls’ lacrosse team sends off seniors with big wins | ParkRecord.com

The Park City High School girls' lacrosse program has a target on its back, which is what happens when a team is the three-time defending Division-1 state champion and has dominated this season's in-state competition to the tune of an undefeated record.

But Head Coach Kassandra Lemons knows the Miners wouldn't be where they're at without the seniors on the team: four on Varsity and two on Junior Varsity.

"They're good leaders on and off the field," Lemons said of the seniors. "They really just put in the work on the field and bring everyone's spirits up off the field. It's pretty cool and we're certainly going to miss them. They’ve definitely left a legacy. They've won three state championships and they're the only class to do that so far, so that's pretty cool."

The six seniors in the program — Ellie Faulk, Jennifer Gordon, Amanda Perry, Ally Falter, Lauren Robertson and Carly Smith — were honored at halftime of the team's Thursday evening contest with Judge Memorial in which the Miners won 18-5.

Leading the way was Faulk and Lois Garlow, who both registered four goals. Gabrielle Nixon and Gordon both got three goals, while Brianna Baumann finished with two. Shaye Henderson and Jessie O’Neal also found the back of the net once.

Lemons said the game's scored was important, but more important was recognizing the seniors. Senior Night can be an emotional time for all, especially the seniors and their families. Their spirits will live on in the program, Lemons said, adding this specific group has laid the groundwork for the younger players to take over.

"What we do at the Park City program is the seniors always pass the torch on," Lemons said. "That's the theme. They play their season but it's really just passing along the torch to the younger kids. The seniors have been incredible with that."

Before the team was able to celebrate its seniors on Thursday, though, it had to take care of business on Monday in its biggest in-state game of the season so far against American Fork. Heading into the contest, American Fork was undefeated and most expected this game to be a hard-fought, wire-to-wire battle.

Instead, it was the opposite. The Miners traveled to American Fork and immediately proved they were the dominant team, ultimately securing an 18-3 victory, a 15-goal difference.

"That was probably the highlight of our season thus far," Lemons said. "For us to come out and not just win, but win with a large margin, felt really good. The girls really connected and it was a great way to roll into the last week of our season."

Leading the way for Park City in the contest against American Fork was Parker Seifert, who finished with a game-high four goals. Baumann, Nixon and Faulk all finished with three goals, while Livia Kimche, Lauren Pederson, Lauren Pederson, Henderson, Garlow and Gordon rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

The week was a positive one for Park City, registering a big win and celebrating its seniors on its way to a 2-0 record. With just one regular-season game against Brighton, one of the team's biggest rivals, Lemons is more than content with where her team sits.

"We're very confident as coaches," Lemons said. "We're ready to put in the work to get us to where we want to end up. We're excited and pretty proud of how they're playing."

The Miners will travel to Brighton High School for the final regular season game on Tuesday evening. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.