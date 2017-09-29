Park City High School hockey ices opponents, water polo continues success

Miners hockey wins two early-season games

After a tough loss to Murray in the State Hockey Championship last march, Park City kicked off the 2017-18 hockey season on Wednesday, Sept. 20 with an 8-4 victory over Bountiful. The Miners came on strong with sophomore Jackson Ehlers scoring the first goal for Park City within the first minute of the game. Subsequent goals were racked up by Tyler Fisher, Ryan Jeffrey, Wes Griffin, Nick Lippman and Ryan Lashoff. Teddy Elbert chipped in with two goals. Sophomore goalie Cooper Stropel made a stellar debut on the varsity team saving 16 of 20 shots on goal for Park City.

Park City dominated their second game on Wednesday Sept. 27, in a 7-1 win against Alta High School. Coach Josh Angevine said will be truly tested when the team takes on Murray High School, Wednesday Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Park City Ice Arena.

Park City Water Polo

Both the boys and girls PCHS Water polo teams beat Viewmont last weekend. The girls' team won a tightly contested match 6-4 with a late goal by Waverly Golden. Bella Buchanan and Emma Brooks each had two goals to lead the scoring with Brynne Petty, Victoria Jackson and Goalie Ali Kuennen providing strong defense. The unbeaten Boys team overcame a sluggish performance that saw Viewmont keeping close with a 7-5 score after three quarters before Park City pulled away late for an 11-7 win. Eli Thalos and Kiyan Mohabbizadeh each scored four goals.

Both teams is this Saturday against Olympus at Olympus High School in Holladay.

Fieldhouse Indoor Pickleball League

Basin Recreation is offering pickleball league on their brand new indoor pickleball courts. So, this fall and winter the Fieldhouse will be hosting the Indoor Adult Pickleball Mixer League, where contestants play two matches a week while rotating partners throughout the season. There are two separate leagues — League 1 for leisurely recreational players and League 2 for the more advanced and competitive players. League 1 will meet up every Sunday at noon and play two 45-minute matches while League 2 will meet at 1:30 p.m. for two 45-minute matches. The programs run from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17 and will cost $40.00 per person.

Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org or at the Fieldhouse front desk. If you have any questions contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16.

Basin Recreation UEA Fall Break Camp

Need a place for your kids to play during Fall Break? Sign up for Basin Recreation's UEA Break Camp Oct. 19 and 20. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse.

Games, arts and crafts, and swimming opportunities are available, so be sure to pack a swimsuit, towel, lunch and snacks. Cost is $40 per day or $75 for both days. Add an art class for $10 more each day.

To register, visit http://basinrecreation.org/uea_break_camp.html#top or call 435-655-0999.

Halloween Yoga Glow & HIGH Fitness

Basin Recreation will offer Halloween Yoga Glow and High Fitness classes at the The Fieldhouse's studio A on Oct. 28. Yoga Glow runs from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. & HIGH Fitness from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Yogis are encouraged to dress up for a spooky morning under black lights.

$5.00 drop in or free for those in full costumes.

Ski Conditioning Fitness Program

A Ski Conditioning Fitness Program will be available at Basin Recreation's fieldhose from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30 every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 a.m. The program is designed for safe training and teaches speed, overload, power, plyometric drills, agility/balance, and strength exercises.

$100 for 10 classes – pre-pay only, no drop-ins.

Park City Sailing's Final Regatta is imminent

Park City Sailing's fall regatta is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. The Saturday regatta is followed by the Commodore's Ball. The event is casual, so attendees don't need to wear tuxedos or ball gowns. The event will feature food, drinks, music and dancing. Dress for the ball in your favorite “nautical” attire. Go preppy with your Nantucket Reds/Lilly Pulitzer, or go all out with a pirate or mermaid costume.

Go to sailpc.org for more details.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Participate in the Basin Recreation Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the fieldhouse. The Bloodmobile will be parked outside the entrance. Every blood donation helps the American Red Cross provide vital aid for up to three people, and seeing as red blood cells have a shelf-life of only 42 days, the organization greatly appreciates frequent donations (no sooner than 56 days apart). To schedule an appointment log onto redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: Basin or contact Sam Schwoebel at (435) 649-1564 ext. 25 for more information. For questions regarding blood donation eligibility contact (866) 236-3276.

Youth Fall Volleyball Clinics

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball runs Oct. 3 to Nov. 2 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Players will learn the basics and play matches and mini-tournaments for friendly competition.

Cost is $60 for third- through fifth-graders and $100 for sixth- through ninth-graders.

Three free skills and drills clinics will be offered after the fall session for those wanting extra play or who are interested in playing at a more competitive level. First- and second-graders can learn the basics of volleyball with adapted play for younger children. Available Fridays Oct. 6 to Nov. 3 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse.

Cost is $40 and limited to 20 players. Register online at http://basinrecreation.org/youth_volleyball.html#top or call the Fieldhouse Front Desk at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Youth Crew – September Showdown

According to Basin Recreation, a laser battle challenge is upon us. Join the organization's Youth Crew as it loads up and shoots down to LASER QUEST for pizza, arcade games, and several epic showdowns of laser tag. The shootout will run from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with drop-off and pickup at the Trailside Admin Offices (5715 Trailside Dr.). Cost is $40 per participant. Ages 10-13. Call Sam Schwoebel for more questions.

Thriller Dance Workshop

The PC MARC is offering a five-week Thriller Dance workshop. Learn the famous dance moves with your whole family and have the chance to perform your new skills at the Park City Halloween Dog Parade. The workshop is held Sept. 30 – Oct.31 on Tuesdays, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. and on Halloween. The fee is $30. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Archery Classes

NASP certified staff will lead archery classes that teach everything kids ages 10 to 15 need to know about safely hitting a bull's eye. Equipment is provided, and safety and technique will be taught with challenging games at the PC MARC, Oct. 3-26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. The fee is $75. For more info and to register visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Indoor Coed Volleyball

PC Recreation offers a 6-v.-6 Coed Volleyball league at the PC MARC for players 18 and older on Wednesday evenings 6 to 10 p.m. The league offers Competitive and Recreational divisions, and is played from Oct. 4-Dec. 6. The fee is $325 per team, and the registration deadline is Sept. 27th. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Swing For Sports Golf Tournament

Basin Recreation is hosting the fifth annual Swing for Sports Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Canyons Golf Course. The cost is $400 per team. This is the organization's largest fundraising event for Basin Rec's scholarship fund, which provides affordable recreation programming to underprivileged families in Park City. All proceeds will go toward the scholarship fund. Prizes, (some valued at over $1,000), will be available throughout the course. Lunch is provided following the round (a scramble). Visit BasinRecreation.org to register or contact briank@basinrecreation.org for more information, to make a prize donation or to sponsor a hole.

Bike with Basin Youth

Bike with Basin Youth and explore the trails, learn bike safety, and bike etiquette. Boys and girls ages 8-12 will enjoy beginner and intermediate bike rides on local trails.

Riders must have some mountain biking experience.

Rides will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Sessions will be held in September and October. Cost is $150 for each session. Trail locations will be emailed to participants. Space is limited to 20 riders. To register, visit http://basinrecreation.org/youth_fall_bike_clinics.html#top

Or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999

Lacrosse Clinics

The Fieldhouse will offer fall clinics to those interested in learning the fundamentals of lacrosse. This program provides basic skills of movement, catching, and throwing with gradual introduction to game play. Equipment will be provided.

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. Coed: kindergarten through second grade: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. $80 per participant for six clinics, $20 per drop-in participant. Register online below, call 435-655-0999, or visit The Fieldhouse.

Adult Basketball League at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

Adult basketball leagues for ages 40 and up will be offered at the new courts at the Fieldhouse. League will be on Monday nights, 7-9 p.m. starting Oct. 2. Sign up individually and players will be placed on a team after an evaluation. Evaluation will be on the first night, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Players can request to play with friends and will be assigned together, please add requests in the registration notes. Registration is $50 per person. League is limited to 48 players. Email Matt Strader with any questions at mstrader@basinrecreation.org

PC MARC offers P.E. for homeschoolers

The PC MARC is offering a weekly one-hour phys-ed class to homeschooled children. A variety of fun, physical activities are designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. Classes are held Fridays, 10-11 a.m. from Sept.15 through May 2018. The fee is $25 per month and the program is for ages 5 to 12. For more info on scheduled activities and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Preschool and School Age Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to pre-school children, ages 1 through 5, and school age children, ages 5 through 18, to participate in open gym. This gives children the opportunity to advance their gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School-age open workouts are on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for Pre-school Open Gym and $15 for School Age Open Gym and you can preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Pre and Postnatal Yoga registration open

With a yoga workshop catering to new and expecting moms, practices will integrate mind and body to promote movement and meditation. Sessions are held at the PC MARC on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2. The fee is $55 or $15 per class for drop-ins. For more info and to register by Sept. 26, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Big Air Gym Jam scheduled at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Fly high with the Park City co-ed Big Air program. Big Air is specially designed for skiers, boarders, skaters, etc. from ages 8 to 18 and uses in-ground Euro Trampolines, foam pits and padded training center. There is a $15 drop-in fee, Diamond Memberships do not apply. Big air Gym Jam, coached by Black Diamond's pro coaches, is held on Wednesdays (excluding business holidays) at 7:30, all athletes must be signed in by 7:40 pm.

Youth & Adult Karate Starting Soon

The PC MARC is offering sessions of Youth and Adult Karate from Sept. 11 to Oct. 19. It's a great way to improve fitness, confidence and focus. Adult sessions are for those aged 14 and over, and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older, class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

PC MARC offers Dryland Training

The PC MARC is offering a special Dryland Training program for individuals seeking personal training in a group setting. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 5 from 1-2 p.m. Designed to sculpt and strengthen, the class is led by fitness coach and two-time Olympic skier Jillian Vogtli. The class fee is $155, and space is limited. For info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit parkcityrunningclub.com to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Dog Obedience Classes offered at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach puppy and basic obedience classes at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Tuesdays through Oct. 3 at the Park City Ice Arena. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. The fee is $85. For info on class times and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.