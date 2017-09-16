Park City High School Miners defeat Tooele tennis in windy home tournament

"Ms. Alex, What was your score out there?" coach Heather Nicholas asked senior Alex Crudu following the tournament against Tooele on Monday.

"6-1!" Crudu chirped.

"6-1, nice work!"

Another athlete, overhearing their conversation, turned around from the group of players she was talking to.

"Oh, did you get mine in there?"

"I did not," Nicholas said.

"6-0."

"6-0, way to go!"

No one on the Park City High School girls' tennis team — in singles or doubles — lost more than two sets on Tuesday.

"They got out there and got the job done in the wind," Nicholas said.

Tooele isn't known for its tennis program. But the truth is, the Park City team is very good. So instead of discussing their opponent, the focus stayed on the wind.

"The wind," senior Amelia Jorgensen said. "Big factor today. You have to constantly adjust to that – moving your feet, putting more spin on the ball."

When you play in the wind, Nicholas said, make sure you're paying attention to where it is, that way you can account for it. If it's at your back, hit with topspin, when you're hitting into the wind, drive the ball.

"And when it's cycling around you have to pay attention to that too," NIcholas said. "A lot of the girls were saying 'My toss was all over the place,' so you have to adjust where you normally place your toss so the wind doesn't have time to catch it."

The tournament win meant the girls kept their undefeated status in region play. Nicholas said, especially moving up a region, the team faced a lot of unknowns this season on the way, including Tooele.

"You never know what to expect," Nicholas said. "There's always new incoming freshmen and new people that moved to town that are tennis players, so we always come prepared to play our A game, and expecting that. There's never any givens in this game."

Now, having beaten all their region opponents, regionals should be a breeze.