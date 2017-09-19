Park City High School Miners girls soccer beats Ben Lomond at new home venue

The Park City High School girls soccer team christened the soccer field at Quinn's Junction Sports Complex, which they will be playing rest of their home games on this season, with a win against Ben Lomond on Monday, beating the Scots 8-1.

"It was a great game, our first game out at our new field, and the girls played really well," coach Micaela Carriel said. "We worked a lot on refocusing on the second half of region, and the girls really brought it."

Carriel said, in terms of focus, it was the team's first full game of the season.

The Miners, 6-2 overall, 5-0 in region, made short work of the Scots. By early in the second half the Miners were already up 3-0, and extended their lead to 5-0 shortly. The Scots earned some redemption when a marathon shot flew over goalkeeper Emme Keizer late in the second half, but by then the Miners led by 6.

Carriel praised midfielder Kate Young and defender Zoe Heiden for their efforts in the home win.

"Those were probably the best games I have seen from both those girls," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

Heiden said her highlight of the game was beating players to move out of her defensive position. For Young, it was her goal, adding to the handful she has scored this season.

Both of them said they were thrilled to play on the new field, which Carriel said was made available for the team last Monday after several conversations between the school district and the city.

"We were just kind of looking into something new," Carriel said of the decision to move home games to Quinn's Junction. "The North 40 doesn't have an area for our students to come out and watch the girls and participate in what they are doing and everything they've worked so hard on, so it's nice to have an area that's elevated where people can come and congregate. And then the field is beautiful."

It also has a scoreboard.

The team will continue to practice at the North 40 location, where home games have been staged earlier this season. But to acclimate to the new conditions, Heiden said, this week, the team focused on crisp passing to break through the thicker grass.

"We focused on passing really, really hard to feet and into space, just having good control of the ball," she said. "It's so nice, we're so excited, it's so pretty; we love it so much."

The Miners will play Stansbury (5-7 overall, 2-6 in region) on Wednesday, Sept. 20. At 3:30 p.m.

"They are a hard team, so we have to make sure we bring our best game and play our game," Carriel said. "And it's at their house, so that's always a challenge."

The Miners will then play Tooele at home on Monday, Sept. 25.

Heiden encouraged everyone to come see the team play at their new field at the Quinn's Junction Sports Center off of S.R. 248.