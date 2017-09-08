Park City High School volleyball beats Tooele Buffalos in straight sets

After 11 seniors from the Park City High School volleyball team graduated last year, the team has been struggling to fill the void they left. As conference champs and state semi-finalists last year, this year's team has big shoes to fill. But so far the team has won both of its conference games after defeating Tooele in straight sets on Thursday night, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18.

Coach Matt Carlson said the team has been preparing. They started their season with a hike up PC hill, where they discussed what values they want to represent and their goals for the season.

Then they stacked their pre-season with tough non-conference opponents in hopes that by the time they reached conference play the team would be "battle tested" Carlson said.

Understandably, Carlson said he was pleased with Thursday's result. Not only did the team win, they won in style, with 21 aces and 6 errors of the match.

"That's seven aces per set and only six errors, which is unreal," Carlson said. "Our serving game was really on today, which as a coach, that's the first skill you want to work on."

Carlson called the ratio of aces to errors a record in his tenure with the team.

The first set started off with both teams trading points, but after they leveled out at 4-4, Park City started to pull away – to 9-5, 10-5, 17-9.

The next set went just as quickly.

Tooele fought harder in the third, perhaps feeling the match slip away. But errors and bad passing hurt the Lady Buffalos, right down to the last play, when the visitors lost match point with an out-of-bounds play.

"As a squad everyone is stepping up as a team," Carlson said. "One I was really happy with was Grace Stover, she's been struggling but today she really shined. She's been working hard to get better and she had a really nice game today."

Carlson also mentioned Bella Buchanon, Bryn Simmons and Isabella Sandston.

"It's really cool to see the seniors step up and some of our sophomores like (Isabella) sandston and Jaynie Glassman."

After the game, junior Grace Wiczek, who provided more than her fair share of kills, said she was confident the Miners would win.

"I believed in us, that we were going to win tonight and I couldn't be more happy with how it turned out," she said. "It was really fun to win that as a team."

Wiczek said Thursday night's game allowed the team to work connect some elements of its game.

"It was fun to see those girls that hadn't gotten those hits in varsity yet finally have it click," she said. "It was a fun game to play as a team."

The Miners' next conference game is away at Juan Diego at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.