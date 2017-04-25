Park City Karate competes at U.S. Open, Junior International Cup | ParkRecord.com

On April 14-16, the Park City Karate Competition Team traveled to Las Vegas to compete in the USA Karate Open and Junior International Cup. The event is hosted by the USA Karate (USANKF) which is the National Governing Body for Karate in the United States.

The Park City Karate Team took 15 team members to the competitions and received a total of 21 medals. Here are the results from Park City Karate's outstanding performance during the two events.

Junior International Cup

Brian Roberts: Bronze in kata

Evan Davidson: Bronze in kumite

Grace Symons: Bronze in kata, bronze in kumite

Isabella Morello: Silver in kata, silver in kumite

Avery McJoynt: Silver in kata, silver in kumite

Patrick Willis: Bronze in kata

USA Open Medalists

Grace Symons: Bronze in kumite

Isabella Morello: Silver in Kata, Bronze in kumite

Avery McJoynt: Bronze in kata, Gold in kumite

John Willis: Bronze in kumite

Team USA (Team Kumite Competition)

Nash Clevenger, Silver

Ethan Neu, Silver

Evan Davidson, Silver

Avery McJoynt, Bronze

Tiana Clevenger, Gold

Isabella Morello, Bronze

About the USA Open and the Junior International Cup

The USA Open and the Junior International Cup are two of the largest karate tournaments in the world and are considered the pinnacle of Karate competitions in the United States and internationally, as well. More than 2,500 competitors from approximately 50 nations gathered at The Paris to compete during the three-day event.

These tournaments were sponsored by the USANKF (USA National Karate-do Federation), which is sanctioned by the USOC (United States Olympic Committee). The USANKF is the largest Karate organization in the nation and is dedicated to the growth of all types of Karate in the country.

About Park City Karate

Karate was recently included as an official sport for the upcoming 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan. Park City Karate is the only school in Park City sanctioned through the US Olympic Committee.

About the Utah Karate Competition Team

Members of the Utah Karate Competition Team train under Sensei Douglas Jepperson at the Park City Karate School in Kimball Junction. Competition Team members, along with their regular karate training, train specifically for competitions.

If you want more information about Park City Karate, please contact Sensei Doug Jepperson at 801-347-4815, or visit the website at http://www.parkcitykarate.com.