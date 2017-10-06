Park City Miners boys golf beats Bonneville for ninth-straight state title

The Park City High School golf team won state again on Thursday, as they have each year for quite some time now.

"These guys like to say it's 10," head coach George Murphy said of his team after the tournament. "It started back in 2007 or might have been the 2008 season at Soldier Hollow and from then it's been year after year with a different group of boys."

Officially this is the Miners' ninth year as champions, though 2007 was a close call. The team finished two strokes behind Uintah that season.

The Miners outshot Bonneville at Hurricane's Sky Mountain Resort, earning a score of 305 on Wednesday and 303 on Thursday compared with the Lakers' 320 and 301. Par for the course was 288.

Murphy said this year the team's depth helped – from veteran Miners like senior Zane Schemmer down to freshman Wyatt Peterson.

Though scoring for the division 4A state tournament only relies on four players' scores per day, parts of the team shot better on one day than another, so everyone's score was used.

"All six of them counted," Murphy said. "Nobody was really left out of counting a score for the championship. It was nice to see everybody got a time to contribute."

On Wednesday Dean Tsandes shot a 75, Jack Hanskat shot a 77, Parker Cutt shot a 75 and Eli Kimche shot a 78. On Thursday Peterson shot a 77, down from 90 the day before, Schemmer shot a 76 down from 85, Kimche and Cutt shot 75 each.

"Everyone today shot in the 70s and we were probably the only team to have that in the whole field," Murphy said on Thursday. "That's the big difference between what we are able to do."

The win came two weeks after the Miners squeaked by Bonneville to win the Region 11 tournament at home by a single stroke.

"It was kind of a wakeup call," Murphy said. "It's not yours already; you have to go out and fight for it. You've gotta grind, you have to make sure your confidence level is up."

He said the first day's scores were critical in creating a cushion between Park City and the rest of the pack, and the team's focus on the second day ensured their place on the podium.

After nearly a decade of winning the state championship, Murphy said it still hasn't lost its luster.

"It's satisfying and fun to watch," he said. "I know (opponents) are probably getting a little sick of us, like 'Go away Park City,' but these kids are relentless in their work ethic."

The team's legacy, though largely unmentioned during the season, has a permanent place in each new team's mind.

"The bar has been set and these guys don't want to disappoint," Murphy said. "They set a good tradition and set a high bar for the younger kids."

For years now, Murphy has been saying "at some point it will end," but until then he will enjoy the ride.

"For now we will roll with it and keep each team fresh and hungry," he said.