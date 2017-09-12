Park City Miners girls soccer beats Ogden Tigers after slow start

During the first half of Monday's girls' soccer game between Park City High School and Ogden High School, it looked like Ogden was due for another win. The Miners, playing at home, were frequently on their heels, and struggled to connect their offense with their midfield. But the Miners hung on.

The back four stopped most of Ogden's attacks, remaining composed under pressure. However, goalkeeper Emme Keizer was the undisputed player of the game. Keizer, a sophomore, stuffed Ogden on two breakaways and kept the Miners in the game long enough for right wing Megan Lusher to score the Miners' first goal with a lofted shot that dropped behind the Tigers' goalkeeper five minutes before half-time.

The team found their stride in the second half, connecting passes, playing a more cohesive game, and the goals started rolling in for the Miners.

Keizer's job was by no means finished. She stopped a point-blank shot early in the second half, but Kacey Crawford scored for the Miners shortly after, alleviating some of the pressure on their keeper.

The Tigers pulled down Lusher on the outside right of their 18-yard box, giving the Miners a free kick, which a Miner sent into the Tigers' penalty box, bouncing between players before Kate Young put it away.

Late in the game, a Miner's corner kick forced an awkward clearance by the Tigers' goalkeeper and Isabella (Bella) Criscione passed the ball in for the fourth goal of the game.

The Tigers earned a late-game goal after a Miners defender brought a player down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for the Tigers. Shortly after the game ended, 4-1, Miners.

Talking to the team afterward, it was clear it wasn't how the team wanted to win – clinging on through the first half – but it was the result they wanted.

"The girls muscled through," coach Micaela Carriel said after the game. "Emme Keizer played out of her mind. Absolutely, bar none, best game she's played all year. Everything that we've been working on in practice she put into today's game. … The last couple games we have seen this little piece and this little piece but this game it all came together and she played phenomenal."

Keizer said the game was "really intense."

"We were kind of down on ourselves in the first half and we were playing more like individuals than as a team," she said. "Then, come second half we had our conversation and our main goal was to talk and just be positive. We're a very united team, so when one person does bad we get down on ourselves, but one person can bring us up and that's what happened in the second half."

She described the game against Ogden as low point for the team. "But I know our next game will be better because we will be more focused," she said.

The Miners, now 6-2 overall and 5-0 in region, will play Ben Lomond at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at home.