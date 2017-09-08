Park City riders ready for Tour des Suds

The Tour des Suds has been going on for a long time, that's certain. It's exact history is not. Charlie Sturgis, executive director of Mountain Trails Foundation, estimated it started between 1981 and 1983 (the website says 1983).

"No one's been able to pin down or write down the actual start date," he said. "We know this things been going on in an unauthorized fashion for a long time."

Originally the race finished at the top of Gaurdsman Pass, where a keg was waiting for riders, who, dressed in costume, would arrive winded after ascending the 7-mile course up 2,700 vertical feet of singletrack.

"Of course, that's illegal," Ginger Reis, event director for the Mountain Trails Foundation, said of the loose distribution of alcohol.

Things have obviously changed. The race has escaped the arm of the law by becoming more organized, sanctioned, and, murky past or not, the ride is about to start again. On Sunday, Sept. 17, costumed riders will crowd the registration tent in City Park, ready to ride for their suds.

For those not interested in beer, food will be available from Komrades food truck and there will be non-alcoholic beverages. Also, socks. The first 250 racers to register get a pair of commemorative socks. Organizers expect 50 participants will go home empty handed. Registration is available online at Tourdessuds.athlete360.com, or on race day in City Park from 8:30-9 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m. The race is free to riders under 17. All proceeds go to the Mountain Trails Foundation.