Park City Ski Swap is back for 44th year | ParkRecord.com

As each ski season nears, skiers and snowboarders flock to sporting-goods stores or surf the web to obtain the best gear possible. Here in Park City, though, members of the community know that they can skip the window shopping or the hassle of shipping and handling and just head over to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in early November.

On Nov. 4-6 for the 44th year, the Park City Ski Swap will return to provide all Parkites with the necessary gear needed for the winter season, all for a good price, too.

“The community is very engaged,” said Jesse Hunt, Park City Ski Team director. “Obviously, they are selling equipment and they have the opportunity to purchase equipment. There’s great participation from the community — a lot of incredible gear that’s on the floor at really great prices. It’s really a successful event because of that.”

The Park City Ski Swap is a fundraiser for the PCST. It’s the largest effort the team puts on every year and it shows by the amount of volunteer hours — over 1,000, says Hunt — that are put in. With the event, it’s all hands on deck to fill the 30,000 feet of floor space with items for sale.

“We’re really engaging our whole membership to pull this event off,” Hunt said. “The proceeds go towards supporting operations in the program.”

While the event will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Nov. 4 weekend, early check-in is available Oct. 31-Nov. 3 to those who want to enter their old gear into the sale. This will take place at Jans Mountain Outfitters and Cole Sport on Park Avenue, where members from the PCST will be in place to check things in.

You can also check equipment in at the Fieldhouse from 3-7 p.m. on Nov. 4, with the first night slated to open doors at 8 p.m.

“The way it works, is they sign a manifest with all of their equipment, they put their pricing on it, take it to the floor, sell it and then they get a check for the sale of the item or they come back and get the item if it was unsold,” Hunt said.

Hunt is expecting Friday night to be the biggest rush with the longest lines. As previously mentioned, the doors will open at 8 p.m. and will stay open until early the next morning at 1 a.m. This allows those who really know what they want to get in and find that deal that they’ve been looking for at a discounted rate.

The ski swap also will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whether you are looking for a specific deal or just want to browse to see what the swap has to offer, each day provides a unique experience.

“Friday night’s busy,” Hunt said. “There’s so many great deals on the floor on Friday night so people are eager to get in there and see what we’ve got every year. Saturday and Sunday are more shopper’s days, where people can spend some time, look around. The floor is full right through Sunday. There’s just so much equipment, we couldn’t possible get through it all. It is a lot to offer right through Sunday.”

Admission fees vary for each day. With Friday being the busiest, it’ll cost $10 to get in before making any purchases. The fee reduces to $5 on Saturday and continues to go down to $2 for Sunday.

With snow already gracing the peaks of the mountains here in town, the Park City Ski Swap is the perfect opportunity for skiers and snowboarders alike to get the gear they want and need heading into the season.

“There’s so many community people that are involved that really bring great gear,” Hunt said. “From a quality standpoint, from a quantity standpoint, it’s one of the best [ski swaps] in the country.”