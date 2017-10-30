Park City Ski Swap scheduled for Nov. 3-5

It's that time of the season again. The temperatures are starting to creep down, the days are getting shorter. Soon, with any luck, the snow will fall and stick.

Riding shotgun with the change in the seasons is the Park City Ski Swap. The annual ski-equipment smorgasbord, organized by Park City Ski and Snowboard Club, is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and continue on Saturday and Sunday at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Kimball Junction.

Jesse Hunt, Park City Ski and Snowboard club's director, put a rough estimate of the impending inventory at 50,000 items. But the real draw isn't the fact that the whole 30,000 square-foot Fieldhouse will be filled with ski gear and vendors, it's that the gear is all good quality.

"Year after year we continue to get great product on the floor," Hunt said. "Whether it's new or used gear, we have a lot to choose from."

One of the restrictions about what is sold at the ski swap is it must be under five years old.

"I think that's really the benchmark that we are using," Hunt said. "There's stuff that's gently used, there's stuff that's a little more heavily used… but the fact that it's contemporary makes it more attractive."

Hunt said the event is a great opportunity for powder hounds to clean out their garages, attics, and storage units and turn their clutter into cash. Residents can drop off skis, boots and ski clothing at Jans Mountain Outfitters and Cole Sport from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. Day-of drop-off is also scheduled for Friday from 3-7 p.m., when volunteers will be working to set up the massive sale from at the Fieldhouse before doors open at 8.

Recommended Stories For You

Once they do, a flood of shoppers will storm the floor.

Over the weekend, Hunt said, the shoppers will break down into two main categories.

"We have those that really want to wait in line on Friday for the screaming deals and run to the floor and get the best gear out there, and then we have people that want to spend more time with a sales person on Saturday or Sunday," he said.

If you aren't ready to brave the Friday night line and subsequent Supermarket Sweep-esque frenzy, no worries.

"Just because of the sheer volume, all weekend long there's great stuff out there," Hunt said. "No matter when people show up, it's definitely worth the time."

For those that want a little advice in their shopping, there will be salespeople on the floor, and because Park City Ski and Snowboard now includes a variety of skiing and snowboarding clubs with different programming, representatives will have a broader knowledge base.

The ski swap does not take accessories like gloves and goggles. Instead, local vendors will sell their overstock and back-stock items.

A couple final things to consider: Don't bring a coat because you will have to check it at the door as a security measure. And if you're shopping for boots, wear the socks you will when skiing to ensure a good fit.

Admission is $10 for Friday night, $5 for Saturday (open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and $2 for Sunday (open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Kids under 12 get in free. Proceeds will help fund the Park City Ski and Snowboard team. For more information, go to Parkcityskiswap.com