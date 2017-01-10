Park City Ski Team hosts first IMD qualifier of the season | ParkRecord.com

The first qualifier for the Under-14 (U14) Intermountain Division (IMD) of alpine ski racing took place at Park City Mountain Resort from Jan. 6-8. Over 200 racers from the IMD region of Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming competed in the series that started with one day of slalom racing followed by two days of giant slalom (GS).

With below zero temperatures and sunny skies, the first race in the series started Friday morning with U14 Girls. Out of a field of 95 competitors, Anhwei Kirk from Sun Valley had the fastest runs of the day. The format is the combined time of two runs. Athletes from the Park City Ski Team in the top 15 include Lindsey Aten (8th), Fiona Sawyer (14th) and Emerson Ryan (15th). With 111 male competitors, it was Ryder Sarchett of Sun Valley with the fastest combined time.

It was a strong day for the Park City Ski Team’s U14 Boys with the following top 15 finishes: Gunnar Travis (2nd), Tay Polster (4th), Dylan Thompson (6th), Tyler Young (8th), Benny Brown (9th), Dillon Bush (12th), and Sebastian Sheppard (15th).

Under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low teens, the first U14 girls’ GS race started at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. All racers competed on CB’s Run with 300 meters of vertical drop. On Saturday, the top female racer was Mary Bocock of Rowmark. Female PCST athletes in the top 15 spots included: Alyssa Gorsch (6th), Lauren Stemler (7th), Mimi Luna (9th), Mia Hunt (11th) and Emerson Ryan (14th).

For the male competitors, it was Grant Hagen of Jackson Hole Ski Club who captured the top podium spot. He shared the podium with two PCST athletes, Leyton Sheppard who earned second and Jack Pollard who earned third. Other PCST boys that captured Top 15 spots include Dylan Thompson (8th) and Johann Dellenbach (15th).

With another early start the following day and light snow flurries in the air, the U14 Girls took to the slopes to see who would be the fastest GS racer of the day. It was Bocock of Rowmark for the second day in a row who secured the top podium spot. Luna of the PCST captured a third-place finish.

Also skiing into solid points to qualify for championships were PCST athletes Alyssa Gorsch (6th), Lauren Stemler (8th), Lindsey Aten (14th) and Madison Kaiserman (15th).

For the U14 Boys, it was Ryder Sarchett of Sun Valley who threw down the fastest combined runs on Sunday. The PCST was represented well in the top 15 spots, including Gunnar Travis (4th), Leyton Sheppard (5th), Jack Pollard (7th), Tyler Young (11th), and Dylan Thompson (14th).

The next qualifier will be held at Snowbasin Resort from Feb. 3-5. The format of the race series will be three days of Super G races. To learn more about the Park City Ski Team, please visit parkcityskiteam.org.