Park City Ski Team’s December Skier of the Month | ParkRecord.com

Claire Thomas earned the right to be named the December skier of the month by establishing herself as one of Park City Ski Team’s top competitors. Claire has been competing at the NorAm level, where she has been scoring coveted NorAm points (Top 30 results) as a U19 skier.

She was second overall, and the first U19 finisher, at a FIS slalom in Panorama, Canada prior to the Christmas break. After Christmas, she traveled east for races and won the Cochran’s Invitational in Vermont prior to her continuing on the NorAm tour at Burke Mountain.

“Claire has had a great start to the season with NorAm points and a second place in a FIS race in Canada,” Jason Hey, PCST Women’s Head Coach, said. “She is showing she has speed and has been able to perform well thus far this season.”

Five-hundred dollars will be donated to the Park City Ski Team scholarship fund by Gaddis Investments on behalf of Claire’s accomplishments.

Brynne Hitchcock received an honorable mention as she kicked off the season with a win at the Eric Hays Memorial slalom in Park City on Dec. 18.

“Brynne has brought focus, a strong work ethic and determination in the preparation period and the dividends are paying off,” U16 Head Coach Cam Chin said.