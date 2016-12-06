Park City Swimvitational a success for PCHS swim teams | ParkRecord.com

Over the weekend, the Park City High School swim teams hosted a dozen other teams for the much-anticipated Park City Swimvitational. With the pool deck flooded with swimmers and the bleachers packed with spectators, this meet was a good measuring stick to see where the three-time defending state champion Miners are at this point in the season.

The girls’ team walked away from the Park City Aquatic Center as the top team, scoring 503 points en route to victory, even though there were bigger 5A schools like Lone Peak and Bingham High Schools in attendance. Lone Peak finished in second with 344 points, while the Bingham Miners finished in third with 237.

The boys’ team was unable to best some of the bigger schools with its fourth-place finish (258 points). It was, however, the top 3A finisher at the Invitational. Combining the boys’ and girls’ scores, PCHS finished as the top school, narrowly edging out the much-bigger Lone Peak by 36.5 points.

“I think [the Swimvitational] was a good indicator for us to see where we’re at and what we need to do for the rest of the season,” PCHS Head Coach Mike Werner said. “We had some really nice swims. We had some kids step up and post some of the fastest times in the state in 3A. We had a lot of our new kids that are just getting into the program that swam really, really well, as well.”

The Miners had their typical suspects swimming well, as Rozie Selznick, Dennis Djunic, Joelle Hess, Katie Hale and Cole Peterson all finished with two individual wins. The girls’ team also swept the relays, securing wins in the 200-yard medley (2:00.20), the 200-yard free (1:44.02) and the 400-yard free relays (3:50.28).

Werner was most encouraged by the improvement of the team, as a whole, while it was nice to see some of the top performers on the team swimming well and leading the way.

“I think it goes to show that they’re being leaders and they are inspiring the lowerclassmen to step up and jump in and be a part of a tradition,” Werner said. “Having those older kids that are always consistent, they’re great examples for everybody else to look up to and step up and keep it going.”

Despite the positive finish, the meet actually got off to a rough start for PCHS, and not in the pool. As the first races concluded, the scoreboard that keeps track of who is in which lane and their respective times, would not cooperate for Werner and company. They decided it was a lost cause after tinkering with the system for about an hour.

Werner hopes that this issue will be fixed next time around and apologizes to the spectators who traveled to Park City to take in the event.

“Our scoreboard just didn’t like me on Saturday,” Werner said. “Everything was right. It just was a glitch in the system. Unfortunately, that takes away from the spectators because they don’t have an idea what the times are or who it is. That does make it really hard and I felt bad for the people in the stands and those that came from everywhere to watch us. We pride ourselves on putting on a good meet and have a good show.”

The Miners will continue tackling some of the bigger teams in the state by taking on Skyline and Brighton in their next two meets, respectively. Both will be on the road and both will give Park City an even better idea of where it stands at this point in the season, as it continues its quest for a fourth-straight 3A state title.

“It’ll be a good way to test ourselves heading into the [Christmas] break,” Werner said.

PCHS will first travel to Skyline on Dec. 8 with a scheduled start time of 3:15 p.m., while the meet with Brighton will take place on Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m.