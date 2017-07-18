Park City to host Springer Tournee | ParkRecord.com

Park City will play host to one of the largest ski jumping and nordic combined events in the country next week. Starting this weekend, up to 150 athletes will begin arriving in Utah, many with families along for support, in order to take part in the 19th Annual North American Jindro Mayer Springer Tournee.

Since its inception nearly two decades ago, the competition has grown to become the largest domestic summer event held in North America. Over the course of three days, nearly 200 athletes of all abilities will compete on the Nordic jumps at Utah Olympic Park.

Competitions will take place on every hill from the HS10 up, and will culminate with the Large Hill National Championships on the HS134 on Saturday morning. The action starts on Thursday, July 27, with competitions on the HS68 and smaller hills. On Friday, skiers will up the stakes competing on the HS100, or, Normal Hill. On Saturday, a new national champion will be crowned.

Spectators are encouraged to head up to Utah Olympic Park and watch men and women from around the country compete for the title of Large Hill National Champion on the same hill that hosted the 2002 Olympics.

Additionally, there will be a fundraiser held midweek in order to benefit Ski Jumping and Nordic

Combined Olympic hopefuls as they begin their push toward the upcoming Games. Women's

Ski Jumping USA and USA Nordic are co-hosting a gala event on Wednesday evening that will bring nordic enthusiasts and fans together with America's top Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined athletes.

Visit http://www.usanordic.org/2018dream for tickets and information about sponsorship opportunities.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, July 27

HS68 Ski Jumping, 8-11:30 a.m.

HS10-HS42 Ski Jumping, 4-7 p.m.

Friday, July 28

HS100 Ski Jumping, 8-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 29

HS134 Ski Jumping U.S. Large Hill National Championships, 8 a.m. to noon

Nordic Combined races, 3-5:30 p.m.

**All competitions are free to the public**

USA Nordic is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote and develop the Nordic

disciplines of Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined in the United States; assist U.S. athletes achieve

sustained competitive excellence in Olympic, World Championship and other international competitions

in the disciplines; and to promote the highest standards of sportsmanship, fair play, and good will

between individuals of all nations through competition in the discipline sports. For more information,

contact info@usanordic.org.