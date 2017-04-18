Park City Women’s Nine-Hole Golf League begins soon | ParkRecord.com

Park City Women's Golf Association (PCWGA) nine-hole league is looking forward to a great season ahead. The women's league plays on Tuesdays at the Park City Golf Course, with various tee-times throughout the day. The season begins May 2 and runs through September 26.

The Park City Women's Nine-Hole Golf League is considered the largest in the state with more than 150 members. It is a fun and social organization that offers women in Park City, of any skill level, the opportunity to play golf in a friendly atmosphere. There are weekly games, Sunday social scrambles, a fundraising Rally for the Cure® Day, and a weekend Club Championship.

Dues for the season are just $40 per person and new members of all ability levels are always welcome. For additional information, please visit http://www.parkcitygolfclub.org or call (435) 615-5800.

WHAT: Park City Women's 9-Hole Golf League

WHEN: Tuesdays, May 2 through September 26, 2017

WHERE: Park City Golf Course

FEE: $40 annual dues

WHY: 9-Hole Golf is a great way to enjoy the game in a short time frame each week. This is a friendly and fun organization and welcomes new members each year.

WHAT ELSE: Need to improve your game? Members of the nine-hole league (only) have the opportunity to attend group lessons/clinics, priced at $20 per clinic, to help their full swing, chipping, and putting. League members also receive a discount in the pro shop.