PCHS boys’ golf aces test at Park City Golf Course | ParkRecord.com

Last year, the Park City High School boys’ golf team relied on two seniors — Mitchell Schow and Drew Fleming — to lead the team in most tournaments.

On Thursday at Park City Golf Course, the Miners had two seniors leading the way again — Josh Lansky and Cole Lee.

With junior Jack Hanskat missing the tournament with an illness, Lansky stepped into the No. 1 spot and recorded a one-over-par 73 for the Miners.

Meanwhile, Lee had his best tournament of the year so far, shooting a two-over 74 at Park City’s home course.

“[Lee] needed that for his confidence,” Park City Coach George Murphy said. “He’s a great player — he just needs to believe in himself like everybody else. Josh, we put him at No. 1 today and he pulled through.”

Lansky said he felt like he left some strokes out on the golf course, but added that he was happy with finishing third overall in the tournament.

“Obviously, you hope for better, but things happen,” he said. “I played well — pars are great. You just have to grind it out here.”

Lansky said he and Lee were happy to click at the same time and start to fill the shoes of Schow and Fleming from years past.

“It’s pretty nice,” he said. “Knowing last year that the seniors led the way, it’s great to finally get that back rolling again. Hopefully we continue that next week [at Stansbury] and in Arizona [next weekend].”

Rounding out Park City’s top four were sophomore Dean Tsandes (75) and freshman Eli Kimche (76). Murphy said he enjoyed seeing how the Miners played the narrow, tree-filled Park City Golf Course on Thursday.

“They played well,” he said. “They had the right strategy going in and were smart about course management. Not a lot of them pulled out their drivers and that paid off. It was good to see the tactical approach and see some of the kids who were looking for better scores pull through.”

Park City finished with a team score of 298, 16 strokes better than second-place Union. Tooele recorded a 321 to finish third.

Next week, the Miners will compete in another Region 10 tournament, this time at Stansbury. From there, the Miners will travel to Arizona for the Antigua National High School Golf Invitational.

Each team competing in Arizona can only bring five golfers to the tournament and the Park City contingent will consist of Hanskat, Lee, Lansky, Tsandes and Kimche.

Murphy and Lansky are anxious to see how the Miners stack up against national competition.

“We’re excited about it,” Murphy said. “It’s always a good test. They’ll be playing about 7,100 yards. The difference is that here [at Park City Golf Course] we were at 6,200 today and we were at elevation. Arizona is going to be a little lower.”

“It’s three days of good tournament golf,” Lansky added. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

On Sept. 15, the Miners will host another Region 10 tournament, this time at Park Meadows. Murphy said the Park Meadows course provides a different set of challenges from Park City Golf Course.

“[Park City Golf Course] is about accuracy and it’s not as long,” he said. “Park Meadows, the greens are pretty quick and there are a lot of bunkers. It’ll play a little bit longer. It’ll be a test for them.”

Results from Park City

Josh Lansky — 73

Cole Lee — 74

Dean Tsandes — 75

Eli Kimche — 76

Parker Cutt — 77

Zane Schemmer — 80

Jack Wright — 84

Ryan Wright — 84

Team Results

Park City — 298

Union — 314

Tooele — 321

Stansbury — 330

Grantsville — 386