PCHS boys’ golf earns another region victory | ParkRecord.com

With only a couple of matches remaining before the 3A state tournament, the Park City High School boys’ golf team continued its strong play on Wednesday at Stansbury.

Competing in the Region 10 event, the Miners recorded a team score of 298, besting second-place Union by 13 strokes to extend their overall region lead to 108 strokes over Tooele.

Freshman Eli Kimche led the way for the Miners, shooting a one-over-par 73. Josh Lansky, Parker Cutt and Jack Wright all shot 75s to round out Park City’s top four.

Though only the lowest four scores for each team are counted toward the team total, Park City Coach George Murphy said all eight varsity players and a couple of JV players had a great day on the Stansbury course.

“It was a good result and we had some really great scores from 1-10,” he said. “We had two JV players who played really well, too.”

Murphy said he was impressed with Kimche’s round, especially after the freshman struggled at the start.

“I think he triple [bogeyed] the first or second hole,” Murphy said. “With a start like that, especially with younger players, you have a tendency to get down on yourself. But he played fantastic all day and had a solid performance.”

Though the second-place team is 108 strokes behind Park City, Murphy said the region standings are tighter than they’ve been in years past. He said that’ll help the Miners as they push for their ninth-straight state title.

“With two tournaments left, we have a pretty sizable lead, but I like that the margin is getting closer,” he said. “These guys need to stay sharp and on their game.”

This weekend, the Miners are challenging themselves at a tournament in Arizona — the Antigua National High School Golf Invitational.

On Thursday, Murphy said he was looking forward to the challenge of playing with some of the country’s top high school squads.

“I think we’re a pretty deep team 1-5,” he said. “We’ll see how they do the next couple of days. We usually finish middle of the pack with our team. We’ll see how they handle the heat and a little more pressure. The teams down here are all really good.”

On Thursday, the Miners will host another home region match, this time at Park Meadows Country Club. The Region 10 Championship will follow on Sept. 20 at Soldier Hollow.

Murphy said Park City is going to keep working hard ahead of the 3A tournament Oct. 5-6 at Soldier Hollow.

“We’re just trying to keep them in good shape for what’s ahead in the first part of October,” he said.

Thursday’s match at Park Meadows is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Wednesday at Stansbury

Eli Kimche — 73

Josh Lansky — 75

Parker Cutt — 75

Jack Wright — 75

Jack Hanskat — 76

Zane Schemmer — 77

Dean Tsandes — 78

Cole Lee — 79

Team Scores

Park City — 298

Union — 311

Stansbury — 313

Tooele — 327

Grantsville — 352