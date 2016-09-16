PCHS boys’ golf stays hot during cold region match | ParkRecord.com

Though snow fell at some Utah resorts on Thursday morning, the Park City area stayed dry ahead of the Park City High School boys’ golf team’s Region 10 match at Park Meadows Country Club.

It was cold during the early hours of the tournament, of course, but it didn’t take the Miners long to warm up. Seven PCHS golfers carded scores in the 70s, and the Miners’ team score of 297 was good enough to beat second-place Union by 34 strokes.

Park City Coach George Murphy said he was happy to see so many Miners turning in low scores on the tough Park Meadows course.

“It was solid,” he said. “Everybody played well. We had seven kids shooting in the 70s. With greens as fast as they were, the course was playing tough, but they managed it well. They played good shots into the greens. It was fun to watch.”

Senior Josh Lansky led the way for Park City, finishing the round with a one-over-par 73. Sophomores Jack Wright (74) and Dean Tsandes (75), freshman Eli Kimche (75) and junior Jack Hanskat (75) had the best scores of the day for the Miners.

Hanskat, who started the round on Hole No. 14, said he started slow, carding a double bogey on that hole, but eventually rounded into form.

“It took me a couple of holes,” he said. “Golf’s like that, though — you just have to forget about it and try to move on. On 16, I hit a 195-yard shot to within a foot [of the hole]. That was a good way to bring it back. Then I birdied 17 and birdied 18.”

The team score of 297 accomplished the Miners’ sub-300 goal, but Murphy said he thinks the team can shoot even better on days when conditions are more favorable.

“A 297 is not our best score, but it’s solid,” he said. “Sub-300 is always our goal. It was very cold. The scores are high from the region, but our kids kept it together. They’re OK with the cold.

“These are awesome scores for this course, too. There’s a ton of sand and it’s a little longer than we’ve played some other places. They handled it quite nicely.”

The Miners have only one more match: the Region 10 tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 20. That tournament will be held at Soldier Hollow, which will also serve as the site of the 3A state golf tournament Oct. 5-6.

Murphy said that since so many Miners are playing well, choosing six to make up the state team won’t be easy.

“It’s going to come down to next week,” he said. “Whoever steps up, especially at that course as a test for state — it’s going to be close. They’re all playing well, though, and that’s where we want them.”

Both Murphy and Hanskat hope the weather conditions at the state tournament in October are similar to the conditions from Thursday.

“Last year, it rained during state, which was pretty rough,” Hanskat said. “But if we had a day like today during state, that’d be fine by me.”

“If we get used to it over the next few weeks, that’s perfect for us,” Murphy added. “We’ll be used to it and won’t let it affect us.”

The Miners will get plenty of practice at the state course before October. Hanskat said the Miners all know the course well, but will need to gain some confidence and stay sharp before the tournament begins.

“It’s just falling in love with the course,” he said. “We all know that course really well, but especially over the next three weeks, we’ll get to know it even more. The greens there are a whole lot different than the greens here [at Park Meadows].”

Thursday at Park Meadows

Josh Lansky — 73

Jack Wright — 74

Jack Hanskat — 75

Dean Tsandes — 75

Eli Kimche — 75

Cole Lee — 76

Zane Schemmer — 78

Parker Cutt — 87

Team Scores

Park City — 297

Union — 331

Stansbury — 346

Tooele — 351

Grantsville — 385