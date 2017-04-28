PCHS boys’ tennis completes four matches in four days | ParkRecord.com

It's not an uncommon practice for a head coach to either rest players or ease up the workload as the postseason approaches.

But Park City High School boys' tennis Head Coach Hunter Nicholas is taking a different approach as his team nears the end of the regular season. Nicholas is making sure his players are competing whenever possible. This week, the Miners competed in four separate matches in four days against Tooele, Provo, Timpview and Wasatch, respectively.

Nicholas believes the increased competition is bringing out the best in the players.

"I think it's actually ideal, to kind of wind down the end of the season with a lot of matches and a little more competitive play against some 4A schools," Nicholas said. "Obviously, being rained out earlier in the season kind of pushed us away from competition at times, but it's nice to be making it up now, as we kind of hit full stride toward the regional championships. It's good timing."

Park City's busy week started with a Monday date with Tooele, where the Miners swept all of the points in a 6-0 win. On Wednesday afternoon, the team traveled to Utah County in order to take on 4A schools Provo and Timpview. Park City split those matches, defeating Provo 5-0, while falling to Timpview 4-1.

The Miners finished the slate of matches off with Thursday's contest against Wasatch, in which they walked away victorious, 3-2.

One would think Park City, a team that waltzed its way through region play this season, would be upset by dropping a match to Timpview. But in fact, Nicholas was ok with the result, considering Timpview has been a force in the sport the last two decades. The opposing team is comprised of players who helped the 4A school grab last year's UHSAA 4A State Championship by a wide margin.

"Being in our region, we wanted the boys to get off of their high horse, so to say," Nicholas said. "It was really good to get some stiff competition in. Sometimes, it's kind of hard to stay humble in our region, but it was good to see some competition that we'll hopefully see at state come a couple weeks from now."

But before the Miners can show what they can do at state –where they finished in second place last season by a narrow margin — they need to get by their last regular-season opponent in Stansbury. The Stallions are the only region opponent this season that's been able to steal a point from Park City, even though the Miners won the previous match 5-1.

While a 5-1 win is nothing to get irate over, Nicholas believes his team has improved since it saw Stansbury last and will be going for the sweep this time around.

"I definitely foresee us having a little bit of a better time against Stansbury, now that we know what we've seen across the net," Nicholas said. "We know what their gameplan is. I think we've got the right answers. I'm excited to face off against them on Monday. It should be fun."

Monday's match between Park City and Stansbury is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at Stansbury High School.