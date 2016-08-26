PCHS cross-country teams look to start new streak in 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Heading into the 3A state cross-country meet last October, the Park City High School girls’ squad was looking for its eighth-straight title.

However, the streak was finally broken as the Miner girls finished third overall.

Heading into the 2016 season, the Miners would like to start a new streak. PCHS cross-country coach Steve Cuttitta said the Miners have been working hard this offseason to return the Park City program to the top of the 3A standings.

“I’m really happy, especially with the girls’ team, with how much they ran this summer,” he said. “They’re a pretty veteran group, which we haven’t had the last couple of years. They’ve really committed to getting mileage in, so I have high hopes for them, for sure.”

Leading the way on the girls’ squad is senior Maddie Carr, who Cuttitta believes can earn the top podium spot at this year’s state meet.

“Maddie will hopefully contend for the state title,” he said. “I think she’s a little better at the three-mile [cross-country] race than she is at the shorter distances like the 1,600 [meter] and 3,200 [in track and field]. She’ll just have to run well at the right time.”

Cuttitta said he’s excited to have returning state competitors like Liza Greene, Sydney Oraskovich and Daisy Townsend on the team again, which will add depth.

On the boys’ side, the Miners were dealt an early blow this season when Nate Hall, expected to be one of the team’s top runners, broke his collarbone.

“That’s a big loss,” Cuttitta said. “Any time you lose one of your best runners, it’s a step back.”

But, Cuttitta added, with returning runners Jackson Parker, Anton Hibl, Jack McMillan and Jacob Freeman having another year of experience under their belts, the Miners can still improve on their finish at last year’s state meet.

“Our goal is to crack the top 10, or even the top eight,” he said. “I think we’ll run faster across the board this year.”

Overall, Cuttitta said he thinks it’s shaping up to be a big year for the PCHS cross-country squads.

“I’m hopeful and I believe the girls can win,” he said. “I know that’s what they want. That’s the goal. For the boys, to be in the top 10 and improve on last year’s finish, that’s a relatively attainable goal.”

Park City’s home meet, the Park City Invitational, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30. The race will take place at Round Valley.

PCHS Cross Country Schedule

Sept. 2 — Utah State University Invitational

Sept. 7 — Region 10 meet

Sept. 9 — Murray Invitational

Sept. 14 — Region 10 meet

Sept. 16 — UIAAA Endowment Invitational

Sept. 21 — Region 10 meet

Sept. 23-24 — Bob Firman Invitational

Sept. 30 — Park City Invitational

Oct. 12 — Region 10 Championship

Oct. 19 — 3A State Championship