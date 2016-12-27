PCHS fall athletes recognized on All-State teams | ParkRecord.com

Both the girls’ soccer and volleyball teams at Park City High School enjoyed successful seasons this last fall.

The soccer team was one of the more impressive teams in 3A, dropping just one region game to Stansbury all season long. They’d go on to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs, where the Miners fell to eventual state champion Juan Diego.

The volleyball team dominated in similar fashion, taking home its first region title since 2008 and just its third title in the program’s history. They ended up finishing in fourth place at the 3A state tournament, an achievement not many saw coming prior to the season’s start.

The teams’ success stories were recently recognized by both the Deseret News and The Salt Lake Tribune on their Coaches’ All-State teams. The soccer team had three players recognized, while the volleyball team had five players rewarded between the two lists.

Leading the way for the soccer team was Casey Crawford and Bailey Hoglin, who were both first-team selections for The Salt Lake Tribune. On the Deseret News’ list, Hoglin and fellow senior Jessica DiCaprio were second-teamers, while Crawford cracked the Honorable Mention list.

With Hoglin and DiCaprio both being seniors, Head Coach Chip Cook felt this was an appropriate way to end their careers.

“[The seniors] were such a great group,” Cook said. “They were committed to the betterment of the team, of course, but also for the betterment of the program. They provided different types of leadership to aspire to in the coming years. We’re really going to miss them.”

Luckily though, Crawford will be returning next year. Cook expects she will maintain the legacy the seniors left as a senior herself next season.

“[Crawford] was just an immediate game changer for us,” Cook said. “She’s filled that hole in the middle of the field very nicely. She was able to play at a really high level. We’re very excited to have her back [next year].”

The volleyball team was led by a Deseret News first-team selection for Grace Wiczek. She was joined on that list by Emily Smith on the third team and Joanna Saucedo, Bella Buchanan and Kinley Reed as honorable mentions.

On The Salt Lake Tribune’s list, Smith claimed second-team honors, while Wiczek made an appearance as an honorable mention.

The Miners’ volleyball team this last year was a good mix of seniors and lowerclassmen, as Saucedo, Buchanan and Reed will all be leaving the program this year. But Wiczek and Smith are only sophomores, setting up a bright future and foundation for the next few years in Park City.