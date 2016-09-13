PCHS football starts region season with win | ParkRecord.com

When twin brothers Spencer and Collin Zur were in seventh grade, a decision was made that has impacted the Park City High School football team for the past four years.

The quarterback of their youth football team moved to Texas, prompting Spencer to move from wide receiver to quarterback, while Collin remained at his receiver position. Now the Miners are reaping the benefits.

In Friday night’s 35-23 victory over 3AA North foe Ben Lomond, the Zurs connected for two third-quarter touchdowns, one from 30 yards out and the other from 28 yards.

The two scores took the Miners from being down 16-14 to leading 28-16, a lead they’d never give up while closing out the win.

Spencer said he figured he might as well give quarterback a shot back in seventh grade and he and Collin are both happy he did.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I play baseball, so I’ll do it,’” Spencer said. “They switched me over and it’s just grown from there.”

Aside from Collin, the other Park City receivers had strong performances on Friday night as well. Beau Pederson made a spectacular grab along the sideline and dodged his way around the Ben Lomond defense for a 59-yard touchdown. Tyler Shea also caught a touchdown pass in the game, his coming from four yards out.

Spencer Zur accounted for the other PCHS touchdown with his legs, powering his way into the end zone from two yards out in the first quarter.

Spencer said his receivers made up for some off-target throws he made throughout the game.

“It makes my life a lot easier,” he said. “My receivers bailed me out plenty of times tonight and made some incredible plays when I just didn’t throw the ball that great. They made me look good.”

Park City Coach Josh Montzingo added that the Miners’ receivers are one of the team’s top units.

“That’s definitely one of our strengths,” he said. “We have a good receiving corps and they all have good size and they can be a mismatch for a lot of secondaries. They run good routes and work well together. It’s fun to watch.”

Defensively, the Miners knew that stopping Ben Lomond running back Angelo Rios was going to be a key to the game. Collin Zur said Park City worked on ways to stop Rios all week.

“That was our game plan from the start,” he said. “He got a few runs, but he’s a great player. For us to mostly shut him down was the biggest key.”

Having multiple players involved in the tackle every time Rios touched the ball was another positive, lineman Eli Alford added.

“We’ve just all swarmed to the ball and that worked out really well,” he said.

Park City improved to 3-1 overall with the win, but most importantly, the Miners are now 1-0 in 3AA North play. Collin Zur said the Miners are off to a much better region start than last year.

“It’s good to pick up that first region win,” he said. “We didn’t do that last year — we lost to these guys last year. To get this first win and gain momentum for next week is great.”

The road won’t get any easier for Park City this week, when the Miners travel to play the Bear River Bears (2-2 overall, 0-1 in 3AA North).

“It’ll be another physical battle,” Montzingo said. “Playing up there is really hard — they play their hearts out. We’re going to have our hands full.”

Fortunately, Collin Zur added, the Miners should have a full roster of players to work with after being hampered by injuries the past couple of weeks.

“All our players who were hurt are coming back, so we should be ready to go for next week,” he said.

Friday night’s game at Bear River is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. The Miners will return home on Friday, Sept. 30, for a 7 p.m. matchup against Judge Memorial at Dozier Field.