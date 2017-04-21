PCHS girls’ lacrosse blanks Lehi at home | ParkRecord.com

Within the first minute of the opening whistle, the Park City High School girls' lacrosse team had already found the back of the net. By the end of its bout with Lehi on Thursday afternoon, that tally had eclipsed 20 scores for the Miners, but they only needed the first goal in order to win.

With dominant ball control and a stout defense that turned back any sort of momentum Lehi mustered up throughout, Park City cruised to a 25-0 win over the Pioneers at Dozier Field.

"One of our big goals is to put together a full game, and today, that's what we talked about with them," assistant head coach Eileen Finn said. "From start to finish, with mistakes and without, we just clicked the whole game, which is something we've been working on."

Leading the way for the Miners was Lois Garlow and Jennifer Gordon, who both finished with five goals. Ellie Faulk and Gabby Nixon registered three goals each, while 11 different Park City players scored on Thursday evening.

The reason why the Miners were clicking so well against the Pioneers, Head Coach Kassandra Lemons believes, is because of time spent apart from one another. Last week was Spring Break for those at Park City High School, leaving the team without any practices or games for the time period.

With two games in the week following spring break (the Miners also defeated Woods Cross 15-3 on Tuesday), Park City was eager to get back on the field.

"The girls had time to unwind and just enjoy being a kid," Lemons said. "We really connected and you could just tell that they were so excited to play with each other."

In their games this week, the Miners have outscored their opponents 40-3, further cementing their status as one of the best teams in Utah. With the success, however, comes a target on Park City's back, as the team knows it'll receive the best efforts of each opponent.

Even though the Miners have been visibly better than many of their in-state counterparts this season, they know that on any given night an upset could happen.

"We have been in situations this season where we haven't clicked for a half or a whole game," Lemons said. "We have to come into every game with the attitude of, 'Let's do it together. Let's be the best we can be. Set each other up with success and the outcome of the game will deliver itself.'

"We can't guarantee what's going to happen after our scheduled season games, but let's put in the work to get where we want to get."

Part of getting what the team wants — another Utah High School Lacrosse League Division 1 state championship — is making sure everyone is putting forth a maximum effort, Lemons said. It would be easy to excuse the Miners for giving up on a play here or there, especially when they've built up an insurmountable lead.

But that won't fly with her.

"We understand that we have a team that has a really high skill set," Lemons said. "However, mistakes come. In high-level pressure situations, I think that's often times when mistakes come. But if we can continue to focus on developing hustle plays, picking up the ball, doing it together, we're going to come out pretty successful."

The Miners will return to action when they take on American Fork on Monday evening. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at American Fork High School.