PCHS girls rebound to 54-36 win over Scots | ParkRecord.com

Right from the opening whistle, the Park City High School girls’ basketball team was in control.

Hosting Ben Lomond High School on Tuesday evening at PCHS, the Miners used a 17-point first quarter and never looked back, cruising, for the most part, to a 54-36 victory over the Scots.

PCHS Head Coach Sam White was pleased with the overall efforts from the team, even though it didn’t play a perfect game.

“I thought, at times, we played really well,” he said. “Other times, I thought we kind of had some defensive lapses and let them get some easy buckets that we probably shouldn’t have.”

Leading the way for Park City was sophomore guard Lois Garlow, who finished with a game-high 22 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including a 2-for-4 effort from downtown. She also stuffed the stat sheet by finishing with six boards, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

“That was the best she ever shot,” White said. “She’s continued to work on her shooting. A couple of [her shots] were easy layups, but she had mid-range jumpers that haven’t been part of her game yet. That was good to see.”

Teaming up with Garlow, like most games for Park City, was Jessica Perry. Though it wasn’t her best shooting night — 15 points on 7-of-23 shooting — the senior found other ways to contribute by registering four assists and six steals. The duo continues to be the driving force of the team’s offense.

“[Perry and Garlow] were both working together insanely well,” White said. “Jessica had four assists and most were to Lois, and Lois had six assists and most of them were to Jessica.

“Those two are just kind of locked in. They’ve figured each other out. They know how each other plays. They work together really well. Now, it’s just getting everybody else to jump in there as well.”

Everybody else is starting to catch up after Tuesday evening’s win. Montana Landis served as another scoring option for the Miners, using her reliable elbow jumper to finish with 11 points on 50 percent shooting. She also helped clean up the glass by bringing down eight rebounds.

However, rebounds were a problem for Park City early in the game. Too many times did the Miners force the Scots into a bad shot by using its half-court trap defense, only to find the visiting team grabbing the offensive board to get an easy layup. This allowed Ben Lomond to cut what once was a comfortable lead to just three points with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The PCHS coaching staff saw its lead dwindle and decided to make some substitutions on the court to counter the rebounding issue.

“We kind of put some people in that we thought could create a spark and get rebounds,” White said. “One of them ended up being Madi Barfuss. She came in and got a lot of rebounds all of a sudden.

“That kind of sparked us and took away a lot of their offensive rebounding, which was nice. Courtney Kaufman also went in and got some rebounds.”

From that point in the third quarter, the Miners outscored the Scots 24-9. While they were able to rectify this problem midgame, White knows that the coaching staff and the team needs to put an emphasis on rebounding moving forward.

“We need to practice [rebounding] a lot,” White said. “It’s clear now we need to spend some time drilling it and making sure everybody is on the same page as far as finding a body, sticking your butt into them and keeping them out of the paint. It was a good eye-opener before we play some teams that will punish us if we don’t [box out].”

Park City’s next home contest will be on Dec. 13 against Orem High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.