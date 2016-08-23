PCHS girls’ soccer holds off Judge 1-0 in home opener | ParkRecord.com

It didn’t take long for the Park City High School girls’ soccer team to get on the scoreboard in its home opener against Judge Memorial on Monday afternoon at the North 40 fields.

Less than five minutes into the first half, PCHS senior Evie Edwards sent a pass through the Bulldog defense and found the feet of senior Lucy Medina, who sent a shot past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Though both teams had plenty of offensive chances in the remaining 75 minutes of the game, neither team scored again and the Miners held on for the 1-0 victory.

Park City Coach Chip Cook said it was a good performance from the Miners, who have struggled early in games so far this season.

“It’s preseason — everybody’s just getting ready,” she said. “We created a lot of offensive opportunities — we hit the post three or four times today. I was really excited because we had a much better first half than we’ve had all season. We typically tend to start really slow and then have amazing second halves once we’ve gotten too far in the hole to catch up.”

Medina’s goal was the product of being in the right place at the right time, which Cook enjoyed seeing, especially so early in the game.

“Lucy made that great weak-side run to the far post and Evie slotted a beautiful ball through,” she said. “[Medina] was able to connect and capitalize. She was there a couple times during the game and just couldn’t find the back of the net again. She’s doing the hard work and making those hard runs, though.”

Defensively, Cook said the back line did a better job handling pressure from the Bulldogs as the game went on.

“We’ve been working a lot on our defensive shape and what to do in what scenarios,” she said. “They did a much better job with that today. The other team is going to get some opportunities and our defense mopped it up well. Both goalkeepers [Hannah Pimentel and Ali Kuennen] played well today, too.”

Even with the back line playing well and the goalies saving every shot they faced, Cook said she wasn’t comfortable on the sidelines until the final whistle blew.

“Soccer is one of those games where you never feel too safe,” she said. “The only time you ever really feel safe is when you’ve got at least a three-goal lead. Our goal coming into today was to limit the scoring and hold them in the first half while continuing to play strong in the second half.”

Park City’s next game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Wasatch. Cook said the Miners are excited for that challenge.

“We’re looking forward to the next one,” she said. “Wasatch is going to be a tough opponent — they always are. That rivalry still exists. We’re going to look to keep building. The more experience we can get in the preseason — particularly for our back line — the better off we are.”

The Miners’ next home game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, against Ben Lomond High School. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. at the North 40 fields.