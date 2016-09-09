PCHS girls’ soccer pummels Bountiful at home 3-1 | ParkRecord.com

After starting the season with four straight losses, the Park City High School girls’ soccer team has picked up its level of play in recent weeks, winning three of its last four games.

On Tuesday afternoon at the North 40 fields, the Miners took down Bountiful 3-1 thanks to a strong second half.

Tied at 1 at the intermission thanks to a Casey Crawford goal, the Miners took the lead early in the second half via another Crawford goal and padded their lead late when Lauren Hoglin found the back of the Bountiful net.

Park City Coach Chip Cook said she’s enjoyed watching the team’s forwards develop into a difficult unit for opposing defenses to stop.

“What’s so nice is they’re all learning how to play with one another,” she said. “They’re combining and it’s not just one person who’s dangerous. We’ve got multiple players up there who can score and are fast and are strong with the ball at their feet. As teams start seeing us connect more passes, they run out of options on who to mark out of the play.”

Defensively, Cook said the back line is jelling at the right time thanks to the leadership of senior captain Bailey Hoglin.

“We’ve got a pretty young back line with the exception of Bailey,” Cook said. “But they’re just gaining a comfort level with one another and working together and communicating. Our back four has been doing a great job gaining confidence with each other.”

In goal, Hannah Pimentel made several important saves on Bountiful shots. Cook said the sophomore goalie has been a steady presence for the Miners.

“Hannah played great,” she said. “She’s so brave and smart. She’s leading the defense back there and doing an all-around good, solid job for us.”

As Park City heads into the Region 10 portion of its schedule, Cook said she’s looking for the team to put everything together and sustain a high level of play for a full game.

“I would love to see 80 minutes of solid intensity,” she said. “I think we’re still, at times, watching whoever has the ball. We’re getting better at moving and being an option, but I’d like to see us continue that play through a solid 80 minutes.”

Though the Miners have been scoring at a higher rate than they did last season, Cook added that she thinks they can be even more dangerous.

“We need to be a little more patient offensively and take the best shot,” she said. “I like that we’re taking shots, but at times, we’re getting a little impatient with that final touch.”

Next, Park City (3-5) will travel to Roosevelt to take on Union in a Region 10 matchup. The Miners will return home to host Stansbury, another region foe, on Thursday, Sept. 15. That game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at the North 40 fields.