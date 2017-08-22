PCHS girls soccer splits mid-week contests

Though many Park City High School sports teams got their fall seasons underway last week, only the girls' soccer team kicked things off at home.

Hosting Skyline (a 5-1 loss) on Tuesday and Highland (a 1-0 win) on Thursday at the North 40 fields, the Miners shook off some of the jitters that come with playing in the preseason by splitting the contests. Despite the earlier loss, head coach Micaela Carriel is pleased with what she saw in the two matches.

"Very encouraging," Carriel said of her thoughts about last week's games. "The girls played really, really well. Even Though we split the games, I don't think the Tuesday's score reflects how well they actually played. It was extremely encouraging."

Tuesday, Park City gave Skyline all it could handle in the first half, heading into the break down just 1-0. The second half, however, is where things fell apart for the Miners, surrendering four goals to their single score to produce the 5-1 final mark. Skyline's Cassidy Orr and Bergen Meyer scored two goals apiece, while Megan Guetschow recorded the lone score for Park City.

Thursday was a different story, as it was a back-and-forth contest against Highland. Finally, in the 67th minute, Park City's Zoe Heiden broke the stalemate by securing the game's only goal, as well as the win for the Miners.

"They really have shaken off the preseason jitters and are starting to trust each other and all the work they put in over the summer," Carriel said of the Miners. "It's nice to see them settle in and I'm excited to see them settle in even more."

Recommended Stories For You

One development that Carriel noticed throughout the team's matches last week was the trust that continues to grow among the players.

"It's kind of an all-encompassing word when you talk about it in reference to soccer," Carriel said of trust. "It's not just they are they going to be there, but the trust that I'm going to trust myself that I know where my teammates are going to be. It's a little bit more dynamic in soccer than in other sports, not as straightforward.

"It's nice to see the more trust that we have and the more confidence we have in each other, the more fluid our play definitely becomes."

Now that the preseason is officially over for the Miners, Carriel and company enter region play, starting with Ben Lomond on the road on Wednesday.

Ben Lomond is one of the fresh opponents Park City will regularly face in the newly formed Region 11, and the team hopes to make a statement early on.

"We're a well-rounded team and ready to start the [region] season strong," Carriel said. "We're excited to show everyone what we're able to do and everything that we've been working on. I can definitely say that, from all of the athletes to the coaching staff, we're just excited to get going.

"We had a very promising and encouraging preseason, so we're excited to see all that hard work pay off in our new region."

Wednesday's contest between Park City and Ben Lomond is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Ben Lomond High School at 1080 9th St., Ogden, Utah, 84404.

Other PCHS sports last week: The boys' golf team took home two first-place finishes on the road in region play at Bonneville and Tooele, with team stroke totals of 271 and 297, respectively. The girls' tennis team defeated Wasatch 4-2 on Tuesday, but fell to Olympus by the same score on Thursday. The football team lost a 21-20 heartbreaker at Morgan on Friday evening.