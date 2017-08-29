PCHS girls soccer stifles Stansbury

At halftime of the match between the Park City High School girls' soccer team and its Stansbury counterparts, the Miners held a 2-1 lead, but it didn't seem like it.

"If you came onto our sideline, you would not have known we were winning," head coach Micaela Carriel said. "If you had no idea what the score was, you would've thought we were losing."

The team plays with a ton of emotion, Carriel said, and instead of focusing on the positives in the first half of play versus the Stallions, the players were keying in on the negatives. Carriel sensed that, giving the Miners a needed pep talk on the Park City sideline and reminding them that they were, in fact, winning this game.

The players must have been paying attention, because they outscored the Stallions 4-1 in the second half, as Park City ran away with the 6-2 victory on Monday afternoon at the North 40 fields. The win was the team's third-straight.

"Just really happy," Carriel said. "I'm really proud of the girls. Everything we've worked on over the last week, they implemented in the game. As a coach, that's the best thing you can ask for."

Leading the way for the Miners was Captain Casey Crawford, who registered two goals and nearly completed the hat trick when she dribbled her way through a slew of defenders and hit the crossbar. Her teammate Isabella Criscione found Crawford's rebound — following shots is one of the things the team worked on last week — and put in the back of the net for her own goal.

Rounding out the scoring was Megan Lusher, who finished with two goals herself, and Kate Young, whose goal helped put away the Stallions in the second half.

Carriel said even though her speech at the halfway point most likely pushed the girls in the right direction, the players figured things on their own together on the pitch.

"It's just reminding them, 'Hey, it's OK to make mistakes; get it out of your head,'" Carriel said. "We have a saying; how do you respond? If you misplay the ball, how do you respond? If they score, how do we respond? So not focusing on the mistake, but focusing on what you can actually control and you can control how you respond to it.

"That's kind of our focus and one of the foundations of our team."

After starting the season with two losses, Park City is now riding a three-game winning streak as it makes its way through the region schedule. Carriel said the team doesn't worry so much about streaks, but she's happy to see the players start to click.

"We're starting to mesh," Carriel said. "High school soccer is unique, because you've got girls who've been on club teams and you have pieces of the puzzle, so we're trying to figure out how the puzzle fits and not forcing the pieces. The girls are starting to trust each other. They're starting to understand each other's idiosyncrasies.

"It's really great to see that combination of play come together, because two weeks ago when they were missing each other by a step, or a half a step, they're no longer missing each other. They're connecting as teammates, which is incredible to see."

Next up for the Miners is an away contest with Tooele on Wednesday. While the Miners are certainly excited after Monday's win, and the two wins before that, they know that there's work left to be done.

"We're excited," Carriel said. "So we'll enjoy it today, and tomorrow at practice, it's like it never happened. We're ready for the next game."

Wednesday's match between Park City and Tooele is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. from Tooele High School.