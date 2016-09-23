PCHS girls’ tennis beats Grantsville in final home match of season | ParkRecord.com

For the Park City High School girls’ tennis team, Tuesday’s match against Grantsville was a big one. Not only was it the last match against a tough regional foe before the postseason begins, but it was also the final time the 10 seniors on the team would get a chance to compete as Miners at the PC MARC.

Luckily, the underclassmen made sure their seniors were sent out in the best way possible: with a win. Thanks to yet another sweep of the singles points, Park City pushed past the Cowboys, a team that tied the defending state champion Miners twice last season, 4-2.

“I hate to see them all go,” said Head Coach Heather Nicholas. “We have a huge senior class, so it [will] leave a big dent in our team.”

Leading the way were, once again, the Rockwood twins, Livi and Gabby, and Taylor Matz. All three cruised to easy victories in singles play, only surrendering three games between them. Matz didn’t drop a single one in her dominant 6-0, 6-0 win on the No. 3 court.

Grantsville is the only Region 10 team to have scored a point on the Miners this season, and it did so again during doubles play on Tuesday. Park City’s doubles teams have struggled to a certain degree this season, but typically are talented enough to perform a clean sweep on most Region 10 teams.

Knowing that the host team boasted some of the best singles players in the state, Grantsville attempted to counter that by placing some of its better players in doubles play, according to Nicholas. For this reason, the head coach believes that the duos of Brooklyn Thompson and Juliana Signor, who fell in a three-set thriller 7-6, 1-6, 4-6, and Marisa Zanetti and Caleigh Lydon, who lost 6-7 (6-8), 4-6, should not be too discouraged by their play.

That said, Nicholas sensed that the pairs from Grantsville “were hungrier” for wins and that these losses could turn into positive motivation for the long run.

“I think in a roundabout way, it might be good for us going into regions, because then our girls will be the hungry ones,” Nicholas said. “I think it’s good to be challenged and they haven’t been really challenged, so I think it’s good for them to have to step it up. … Our doubles players should be feeling pretty good because they had tough matches.”

With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, the Miners can place their full attention into postseason play. First up is the Region 10 tournament next Thursday and with over a week to prepare for opponents that Park City has beaten consistently throughout the season, Nicholas is feeling confident heading in.

“I think they will be ready to play,” Nicholas said. “We have a week and half of just practice, so we’ve got a lot of things that we are going to work on, especially our doubles players. Really try to get them a little more confident and aggressive up at net. Instead of hoping to win the point, really going out there and earning the points.”