PCHS girls’ tennis completes sweep of Stansbury | ParkRecord.com

Since a season-opening loss to Olympus, a 4A opponent, the Park City High School girls’ tennis team reeled off nine straight wins, as well as an impressive showing at the Stephen Wade Invitational last month, heading into Thursday’s match with Stansbury.

Though not perfect, the Miners extended that win streak to 10 matches when they took down the Stallions 6-0 in region play at the PC MARC.

“It was a good match,” said Park City assistant coach Hunter Nicholas. “We realized that we definitely have some things to work on moving forward. … The girls are in a good spot and I’m happy where they are.”

They were led by twin sisters Livi and Gabby Rockwood in the top two singles spots, with both sweeping their respective opponents in dominant fashion, 6-0, 6-0. Park City’s No. 3 singles player Taylor Matz, who is coming back from shoulder surgery about six months ago, nearly made it a complete shutout in singles play with her 6-1, 6-0 victory over her Stansbury counterpart.

In doubles play, the Miners earned all three points, but it didn’t come easy. The No. 1 duo of Julianna Signor and Brooklyn Thompson needed a tiebreaker in the first set to squeak by 7-6 (5), but pulled away in the second (6-2) to lock up the point in what was easily the longest varsity match of the afternoon.

Caileigh Lydon and Marisa Zanetti earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the No. 2 slot, while Emma Phillips and Zoe Nichols completed the team’s sweep with a 6-1, 7-5 win on the third court.

Though the doubles points were hard-earned, Nicholas sees potential in the group.

“With the doubles, a lot of it has been about finding our identity and finding our game,” Nicholas said. “A lot of things change between practice and competition so we are kind of waiting to see some things in practice to translate into competition and it’s just about getting comfortable with it. Their games are growing and that’s all we can hope for. It’s coming.”

The impressive singles play is nothing new for the Rockwood twins and Matz, as the trio has been “pretty automatic,” according to Nicholas. The assistant coach cited their work ethic and constant eagerness to learn as reasons why they have been so successful thus far in the 2016 season.

Heading into her match with Stansbury’s Kayleigh Burgee, Livi Rockwood admittedly had a few things in mind that she wanted to work on. From moving up and around the net more to perfecting her serve, which was on point throughout her match with a number of aces, Livi felt good about how she performed on Thursday afternoon.

“It was a good match. I’m working on a few things, mostly I’m working on moving in,” Livi said. “That match allowed me to kind of experience that a little bit. I thought I played pretty [well] today.”

While her game is clicking on all cylinders for the time being, Livi is most excited about the play of her team, which now sits with a 10-1 record on the year, including a perfect 6-0 mark in region play. The Miners have surrendered just one match against all Region 10 opponents, going a combined 35-1 against them.

“Our team has been great this whole season,” Livi said. “With our coaches, they kind of stepped it up a little bit and everyone’s been playing so good.”

Park City’s next home contest is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20, against Grantsville. The match is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. at the PC MARC.