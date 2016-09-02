PCHS girls’ tennis picks up tourney victory | ParkRecord.com

The Park City High School girls’ tennis team’s singles lineup has looked unstoppable all season.

The Miners have cruised through matches against 4A schools and Region 10 foes alike, looking dominant along the way.

Last weekend, at the Stephen Wade Invitational in St. George, the PCHS singles players — No. 1 Livi Rockwood, No. 2 Gabby Rockwood and No. 3 Taylor Matz — were at it again, taking down their 3A, 4A and 5A opponents en route to individual tournament victories.

The No. 1 doubles team of Julianna Signor and Brooklyn Thompson finished fourth and the No. 2 doubles squad of Marissa Zanetti and Caleigh Lydon finished second to help the Miners earn the overall team tournament win.

Park City Coach Heather Nicholas said the Miners were good across the board in St. George, but the singles players were especially in the zone.

“This was the best I’ve seen them so far,” she said. “I’ve talked a lot about their mental toughness and them struggling to play the players they’re expected to beat. They’ve gotten over the hump with that.

“Honestly, Livi’s played the best I’ve ever seen her play — same with Gabby. Taylor is just a rock. From day one, I’ve known she’s going to get it done and I don’t need to worry about her.”

Having three players who could be the No. 1 singles player for most schools in the state is a luxury, Nicholas said. And, she added, they’re all great people, too.

“They’re pretty respectful of each other and they don’t have very big egos,” she said. “They’re all pretty down-to-earth. It is interesting to have three girls who could be playing that No. 1 spot, but they all get along.”

Over the course of the tournament, Nicholas said the doubles teams showed signs of improvement.

“The doubles really turned it on,” she said. “They had some tough matches throughout the early stages of the tournament, but their last two matches, they just really stepped it up and played at a higher level. Especially with the No. 2 doubles, we’ve been working on some different formations and different strategies and they really executed it very well. It threw off their opponents.”

As the Miners enter the final stretch of their season schedule, Nicholas said confidence is high. Now, she added, it’s about continuing to improve ahead of the 3A state tournament.

“There’s a lot of confidence, especially for the singles,” she said. “It’s just a matter of keeping them focused and on task.”

The Miners return to the court on Thursday at Tooele. Nicholas said having Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to practice will be a big benefit.

“Luckily next week, we only have one match,” she said. “That’ll give us an opportunity to really spend some time working on strategy.”

Park City’s next home match is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, at the PC MARC. The matches will start at 3:30 p.m.

St. George Team Results

Park City — 9

Orem — 10

Springville — 16

Desert Hills — 29

Bountiful — 31

Maple Mountain — 34

Pleasant Grove — 36

Spanish Fork — 38

Salem Hills — 41

East — 43

Payson — 49

Dixie — 54