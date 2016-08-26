PCHS girls’ tennis shuts down Union | ParkRecord.com

Starting the season with five matches against 4A schools has made a difference in how the 3A Park City High School girls’ tennis team has started the Region 10 season.

The defending 3A state champions haven’t had to break a sweat in consecutive takedowns of region foes Tooele and Union at the PC MARC.

On Thursday afternoon against the Union Cougars, the Miners dominated, winning 6-0. All three Park City singles players — No. 1 Livi Rockwood, No. 2 Gabby Rockwood and No. 3 Taylor Matz — won with identical 6-0, 6-0 score lines.

On the doubles courts, the Miners continued their strong play. The No. 1 doubles team of Julianna Signor and Brooklyn Thompson earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory, the No. 2 team of Caleigh Lydon and Marissa Zanetti won 6-0, 6-1 and the No. 3 squad of Emme Phillips and Amelia Jorgensen took down the Cougars 6-3, 6-0.

Park City assistant coach Hunter Nicholas said he’s enjoyed seeing the Miners grow from their tough early schedule.

“We’re starting off [region play] really strong,” he said. “We were lucky to get some good competition early with some 4A schools. It’s nice to draw some experience from that. We’ve been working on having the girls do some different things, especially on the doubles court, and it’s really translating into matches.”

On the singles court, Nicholas said it’s been impressive to see Matz and the Rockwood twins continue their strong play from last year’s title-winning season.

“The girls are really taking advantage of some of these region matches to work on a couple things that they’ve been working on off the court,” he said. “It’s really just being aggressive and playing their game, no matter who they’re playing against. They’re mentally focused and engaged throughout the whole match.”

Nicholas said the doubles teams are all playing well and will continue to work on varying their approach to matches.

“We’re certainly working on mixing things up on the doubles court — getting our net players to move around a lot and constantly keeping our opponents guessing,” he said. “That’s a really big focus of ours right now. We’re also focusing on the fundamentals — keeping things basic and going from there.”

One advantage the Miners have over last year’s team is leadership and experience, Nicholas said, which has already paid dividends this season.

“We’ve got a good chunk of upperclassmen in our doubles lineup and the girls who are in the singles lineup have definitely learned from the last year or last couple of years,” he said. “That experience is definitely translating to better leadership on the team. The camaraderie at practices is great to see. Everyone is supporting each other and it’s a great environment to be in.”

This weekend, the Miners are in southern Utah for the St. George Invitational. Nicholas said he’ll be looking for a couple of things over the two-day tourney.

“It’s good to see where we’re at fitness-wise,” he said. “We’ll get a lot of matches in over the weekend. It’s also nice to see the southern schools that we don’t normally get to play in our regular schedule. Down there, it’s 3A, 4A and 5A schools, so it’s good competition.”

Park City’s next home match is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, against Stansbury. The match will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the PC MARC.