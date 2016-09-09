PCHS hires alum to coach baseball team | ParkRecord.com

When the Park City High School baseball team takes the field in 2017, it will do so with its third head coach in three years.

Looking to be a Region 10 force for years to come, the Miners will need a steady presence at the helm of the program and they think they’ve found that in David Feasler.

Feasler has roots in the Park City area, graduating from PCHS in the class of 2010 before attending Occidental College in California. Now back at the school as a teacher, Feasler said he’s also excited to lead the baseball program he spent four years playing for.

He said he’s ready to hit the ground running during the fall baseball season.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I’m excited to lead this program and have the assistant coaches I have. We have Marshall Crawford, a 2009 alum; Robert Cashel, a 2011 alum; Matt Strader, who’s been around the program for 22 years or so now; Robin Jennings, who played in the big leagues and Kevin Johnson, who is going to be our head freshman coach.”

Feasler spent last year coaching at Occidental after graduating in 2014. He said the team had some success in 2015.

“I played four years of baseball there and was a team captain for two of them,” he said. “Then I actually went back there and coached after I was done playing. I coached there last year and we won a conference championship — probably the best season in Occidental College history.”

While on the staff at his alma mater, Feasler said he learned a lot that he plans on bringing to the Park City program.

“The biggest thing is just a belief in the process over the results,” he said. “Really, we’re going to focus on how we get to the right side of the win column instead of just focusing on the end result.

“Another thing I think is important is making sure these guys have fun. The biggest change in the Occidental program was letting the guys have a little fun with it and have a little personality with certain standards and expectations still being met.”

Feasler hopes he’ll be able to inject some fun into the Miners and still have success on the field. In one of his first meetings with the players, he said there were some lofty goals set.

“I sat down with the players and we all agreed on a team goal of winning region,” he said. “That’s our mission for the year — win region and compete for a state championship. They set that goal — I didn’t set that goal. If they think they can do that, then that’s a really good start.”

Though he hasn’t kept up with the Park City program since graduating in 2010, Feasler said he’s seeing similarities between the teams he was a part of and the 2016 squad.

“All I know is I haven’t been around this program in about six years, but the atmosphere hasn’t changed,” he said. “There are some really hard-working kids with really good attitudes. I think the program is going in the right direction. We’re really excited to see what we can do here.”