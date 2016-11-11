PCHS hockey piles it on in 10-1 win over Skyline | ParkRecord.com

Over the course of a season, there are certain games that you just have to win. Whether it be an intense rivalry, the playoffs, or just a game where you are simply the better team, most sports teams have a handful of must-win contests on their schedule.

For the Park City High School hockey team, one of those games happened on Wednesday evening when hosting last-place Skyline. Coming off of an 8-4 loss to the Salt Lake Stars and with games against impressive squads from the Utah High School Hockey League in the coming weeks, it was pivotal for the Miners to come out on top against the winless Eagles to stay near the top of the standings.

“We just kind of needed to rebound [from the loss],” Head Coach Josh Angevine said.

Park City did just that by scoring six first-period goals en route to a 10-1 victory over Skyline at the Park City Ice Arena. With the win, the Miners improve to 5-3 on the season. But more importantly, they were able to work on some things that they maybe wouldn’t get to in a matchup with teams like Murray or Viewmont.

“It wasn’t exactly our fiercest competition,” Angevine said. “Our main focus was just getting better, and getting better at moving pucks and not getting dumb penalties. [We didn’t want to get] complacent; just keep the train moving forward.”

The Miners were led by four players with two goals each: Tristen Lippert, Corey Klein, Marc Colaizzi and Luke Moeller. Jack Hanskat and Daniel Hebert each chipped in with a goal to make it an even 10, while Park City totaled 42 shots on goal as a team.

The Eagles, on the other hand, could only muster nine shots on goal. The difference in shots shows just how much the Miners controlled the puck. It was rare for Skyline to cross center ice with Park City pressing as often as it did.

“With a team like Skyline, it’s a bit easier to possess the puck and keep it in the offensive zone,” Angevine said. “It’s time and space, is what it is. In a game like this, we had more time, more space.”

With the first period ending with a six-goal cushion, the Miners were able to work on some things other than scoring for the remaining two periods. Instead of just attacking the cage to run up the score, the team worked on honing its passing skills by implementing an unwritten competition within the competition: which Park City line can make the best five passes in a row before getting a shot?

“We did get to a point where we had enough goals and, instead of just racking up tallies, why not find a way to get better?” Angevine said. “We don’t need to score goals anymore, so it turns into a passing game. Playing a team like Viewmont, playing a team like Murray, playing a team like Cache Valley, some of these higher-ranked teams, you don’t have the time and space. The game is a lot quicker, so we have to focus. We have to pound away — quicker and smarter passing.”

Next up for the Park City team is an away date with UCI-North (1-2-2) on Monday. Though the Miners are feeling confident after bouncing back with a double-digit scoring effort against Skyline, the head coach doesn’t want this game to get to his players’ heads.

“It’s a fine line of being cocky and playing with swag,” Angevine said. “If these guys take [this win over Skyline] and they’re cocky about it, that’s going to hurt us in the long run. Our focus is getting to the playoffs and learning our mistakes now so we’re ready for the playoffs. … If they play with a little bit of swag, play with confidence, they are a better hockey club.”