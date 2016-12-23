PCHS hockey shuts out UCI-North 4-0 | ParkRecord.com

Just days before Christmas, the Park City High School hockey team decided to give its fans at the Park City Ice Arena an early present when it played host to UCI-North.

With a decent mix of students, parents and supporters in the crowd, the Miners used two goals in both the first and second period, along with excellent defense and goaltending to race past the Warriors 4-0 on Wednesday evening.

“Once we kicked it into gear, we played very well,” PCHS Head Coach Josh Angevine said. “We played a very sound hockey game.”

The Miners received goals from Alec Smith, Marc Colaizzi, Ryan Walterson and Daniel Hebert on their way to the shutout. Walterson’s goal was especially impressive, as he took the puck from right in front of his own net and raced to the other end. He then he slipped it between the legs of the UCI-North goaltender for a slick score.

Angevine has been preaching to his team, saying it needs to start games on a better note. While it took a good 7-8 minutes for Park City to get going, it seemed as if the players listened to their coach.

“A key point before the game to the team, once again, is emphasizing a great start,” Angevine said. “Jumping on teams right away [is the goal]. Having teams play to our level and not waiting to play at their level.

“Once we finally shifted that gear, we were playing the hockey that we want to be playing this time of year.”

The Miners controlled the puck for much of the contest, not giving the Warriors much of a serious chance to score. In fact, UCI-North, who was missing some of its better players according to Angevine, seemed to get frustrated at times with the lack of success that it was finding throughout the game.

This led to a number of players from both sides being sent to the penalty box for some extracurricular pushing and shoving. Thanks to the old style of hockey Angevine has imbedded in the program, which includes getting down to work and not focusing on getting in fights, his players were, for the most part, able to keep their emotions in check.

“I think whenever a team is down, you can start to sense some frustration,” Angevine said. “I think their team was getting frustrated and they were trying to find a way to get under our skin. … Just getting down to work and grinding it out. We’re going to have the ability to frustrate teams no matter how they are playing.”

With the win, Park City is tied for second place with Murray with 17 points. Both teams trail Division 1 leader Viemont by three points.

Thanks to some strange scheduling, the Miners have just one regular-season game left to try and make up the ground, while most of the teams in the league have a few. This includes Murray, who has four games remaining before the playoffs.

Angevine is happy with the way his team is currently playing on the ice, but the head coach hopes that he can find ways to stay fresh.

“We’re not going to make excuses, but I, as a coach, am not happy with the schedule, to be honest,” Angevine said. “We’re trying to line up some other opponents to play during that time. Hopefully we can come out flying for playoffs.”

Next up for the Miners is a home date with Skyline on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. The last time these two teams met, Park City won 10-1.