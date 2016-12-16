PCHS holds off Tigers in narrow win | ParkRecord.com

Through three quarters of the girls’ basketball game between Park City High School and the Orem Tigers, the Miners were cruising. They were leading the Tigers 38-30. After holding that lead for much of the second half, it seemed inevitable that PCHS would walk away victorious on Tuesday evening.

But Orem wouldn’t go quietly. The Tigers made an admirable comeback in the fourth quarter by producing a 9-0 run to take the 39-38 lead with just 4:32 to go in the game. The visiting crowd was on its feet in The Shaft and the momentum completely shifted to the away squad.

“I felt like we were in control most of the game,” PCHS Head Coach Sam White said. “Unfortunately in the fourth quarter, we had a couple defensive lapses that let them back in.”

Enter Lois Garlow, Park City’s do-it-all sophomore guard who wasn’t about to let this one slip away. Holding a 42-41 lead with just 1:50 to go in the game, Orem broke the full-court pressure from the Miners and seemingly had an open layup to convert and take the lead.

But Garlow, who was nearly 40 feet away as the play began, chased down the attacking player for the Tigers and swatted what looked to be an easy layup out of bounds. This play proved to be a game-saving play, as the Miners narrowly held on for the 44-43 win after Garlow hit two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the deal.

Though he thinks she may have committed a foul slightly on that big play, White wasn’t surprised by the effort put forth by Garlow.

“She has a big game,” White said. “She’s just a straight-up athlete. She’s so long, so quick, so athletic. If you just kind of let her play, she has a really good knack for the game. Her anticipation is amazing.

“Even though that specific block might’ve been a foul, there’s a couple others this season that have been the cleanest blocks ever that have been called fouls, so I feel like we got one back there.”

Leading the way for Park City was its typical suspects: Garlow and Jessica Perry, who finished with 9 and 18 points, respectively. While the duo is instrumental in any win the Miners have this season, it was the play of others on the team that ultimately led them to victory.

After the game, White was quick to point out the play of Denise Zarate, who registered her first start of the season in Tuesday’s game. Though she only finished with two points, Zarate’s post defense was impressive and key to keeping the Tigers from exploiting the paint.

“She had the game of her life,” White said of Zarate. “[She was] just playing out of her mind. … I think she was the key to us being successful down [in the post]. … I was very pleased with the post defense.”

Others who stepped up in a big way for Park City were Madison Barfuss, who finished with five points and a handful of key steals, Montana Landis, who registered six points to go with her impressive play down low, and Corrine Sullivan, who helped relieve ball-handling duties from Garlow and Perry, when needed.

“We talked a lot about it last week, our problems with some of our selfishness in the last two games,” White said. “It’s been good for the other girls to step up and really understand that, ‘Hey, if I get passed the ball, I have to finish or make a good decision. I can’t just turn it over or take a bad shot.’”

Park City hosted Snow Canyon on Friday night after this issue went to press. Despite earning the win on Tuesday, White believes his team needs to play much better if they want to compete with Snow Canyon and the rest of the 3A schools in the state.

“Hopefully we can carry that momentum into Friday against Snow Canyon, but we’re definitely going to have to play much, much better basketball to hang with [them],” White said. “But this was a good game and we’ve learned a lot from it, so that’s good.”