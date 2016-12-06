PCHS student-athlete Faulk signs with Lindenwood | ParkRecord.com

As Park City High School lacrosse player Ellie Faulk was going through the recruiting process, she had a number of schools at the top of her list: Central Michigan, Fresno. Westminster and Fort Lewis have programs she considered. Like most recruits, though, Faulk fell in love with a school — Lindenwood University — that put all of the rest behind it.

“I’m super excited to be a part of that program and have that family,” Faulk said at her official NLI signing on Friday afternoon. “It was the whole attitude and feel. Everyone there had such a positive outlook on the program and the school. I think just visiting there and seeing that people reacted to it, it really connected with me. I felt like I would do really well there.”

Faulk will be joining the recently-successful Lions, who play at the Division-II level. They’ve won five consecutive Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles and have advanced to the NCAA semifinal round of the 16-team postseason tournament for the last three years.

Lindenwood is led by Head Coach Jack Cribbin, entering his 12th season at the helm, and Assistant Coach Brian Smith, who is entering his 9th season beneath Cribbin. Both were contributing factors in Faulk’s decision to become a Lion.

“Both of them are amazing coaches,” Faulk said. “They’ve been there for a long time. I think that just shows their dedication. Everyone, all the [players], reflect how the coaches are. They all just love them.”

To the dismay of Faulk’s family, Lindenwood resides over 1,000 miles away from Park City in St. Charles, Missouri, just about 30 miles outside of St. Louis. Faulk is expecting to miss home when she leaves next year, but also hopes to create a second home with the Lions.

“I’m definitely expecting homesickness to be a part of it, but I also think it’ll make it more special to come back [to Park City],” Faulk said. “But I’m also super excited to go somewhere else and experience other things. I think I’ll make a family of my own there, too.”