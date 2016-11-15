PCHS student-athletes sign on to respective colleges | ParkRecord.com

Late last week and early this week, a handful of student-athletes at Park City High School signed their national letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level. Jack Mintz signed to play lacrosse at the University of Vermont, Ryan Brady signed to play baseball at BYU and Rozie Selznick signed to swim at Colorado State University.

Mintz, who is one of Park City’s top attackmen, kicked things off by officially signing on Friday from the PCHS lobby. Originally from New York, the senior had his sights set on returning to the east coast, claiming he knew he wanted to be a Catamount shortly after stepping foot on campus.

“Right when I walked on campus, I knew that I wanted to go there,” Mintz said. “I could tell by location, campus size and everything about it, I wanted to go to Vermont.”

Mintz, who still has his eyes set on a state championship and earning All-American status before his time is up as a Miner, was a little unsure of the recruiting process as a late recruit. It somewhat worked out for him, though, as Vermont was undergoing some change on its coaching staff over the summer anyway.

The Catamounts brought in Chris Feifs, the former defensive coordinator for the defending champion North Carolina Tar Heels, in June to be their new head coach. Sometimes, a coaching change could lead athletes astray, but hiring Feifs had the opposite effect on Mintz.

“I love the new coaching staff,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to [working with them].”

Brady and Selznick both signed their letters on Monday from the lobby. Brady, decked out in BYU gear from head to toe, was the first to put the pen to paper, making his lifelong dream of taking the mound as a Cougar a reality.

“It’s really exciting,” Brady said of signing. “BYU is somewhere I wanted to go for a really long time, so to make it official, it’s really exciting. After both my parents went to BYU and my older brother is there now, it’s been a goal of mine for a long time.”

Brady said that because of his interest in the school, the Cougars recruited him heavily and early on in the process. Despite receiving offers from other schools from across the country, it was always BYU for the all-state pitcher.

Before he heads down south in less than a year, however, Brady still has things he wants to take care of on the diamond here at Park City.

“I’m excited for this season because we’re going to be good,” Brady said. “We have a lot of varsity experience coming back from last year. I think we have a really good chance of winning region and could go far in the state tournament.”

Selznick followed Brady at PCHS on Monday afternoon, signing her letter of intent to officially become a Ram. Like Brady, family factored into her decision of picking a college. Because her mother is originally from Colorado, Selznick always wanted to go to school to the state just east of Utah.

When she found out about Colorado State and visited the campus, it was a no-brainer for Selznick to commit.

“It’s awesome,” Selznick said of signing. “I’ve been waiting for months and now it’s finally here. … I looked everything up [about Colorado State] and when I visited it, I just loved the teammates and everything. It was awesome.”

While she’s expecting swimming at the collegiate level to be more rigorous than her current regime at Park City, Selznick’s resume will bode well for her at the next level. Already a team and individual UHSAA 3A state champion, Selznick looks to build on that in her final season as a Miner.

“I’m team captain this year so as a team, I really want to win state with my teammates,” she said.