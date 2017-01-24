PCST racers speed through Jackson Hole Super-G Series | ParkRecord.com

Park City Ski Team traveled to Jackson Hole Resort for the Wes Barron Speed Series from Jan. 20-22. Competing were athletes in divisions Under 19 (U19), Under 16 (U16) and second-year Under 14 (U14). Over 200 racers from the IMD region of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, as well as skiers from Alaska, competed in a single run format for three days of Super G.

The first of racing day started at sunrise, racers collecting their bibs and heading up the hill for a required training run and course inspection. The course was set down Crags to Moran, totaling 1,053 meters long and 325 meters of vertical drop.

In the ladies’ division, in a field of 115 competitors, it was Park City Ski Team’s Allison Tardif (U19) who had the fastest run of the day with a 49.60-second run. She shared the podium with fellow PCST athletes Sydney Weaver (2nd), Helena Croise (4th) and Ella Dingman (5th). Hannah Hitchcock placed 10th place.

In the men’s division, in a field of just over 100 racers, U16 Rowmark athlete Tommy Hoffman took first. Three PCST athletes ranked in the Top 15, including Delaney Tyon (6th), Cooper Iacobelli (9th) and Alex Fugate (14th).

On Day 2, Sanne Cassee of Alyeska Ski Club captured the top podium spot. PCST’s Sydney Weaver took second for the second day in a row and teammate Allison Tardif took third. Other PCST women in the Top 15 included Ella Dingman (8th), Hannah Hitchcock (11th) and Heidi Hathorne (13th).

With a field of 106 male competitors, it was another racer from Alyeska, Hunter Eid, who skied to the top spot. PCST’s Cooper Iacobelli captured second. Other strong finishes by PCST male skiers include Sam Levine (9th), Alex Fugate (12th) and Luc Dalton (13th).

It was a rough course, and 17 racers did not finish (DNF).

The third and final day of racing kicked off under mostly cloudy skies and with temperatures in the teens. PCST athlete Sydney Weaver skied the fastest time of the day in the women’s division and, with that win, secured Overall Champion honors for the three-day event. Also taking home medals for the Day 3 race were PCST teammates Allison Tardif (2nd) and Ella Dingman (5th). Hannah Hitchcock (12th) and Heidi Hathorne (14th) also placed in the Top 15.

In the men’s division, 102 competitors contested the race, and it was Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club’s Owen Doyle who had the fastest run. Three PCST athletes ranked in the Top 15, including Cooper Iacobelli (7th), Hizuki Kato (11th) and Luc Dalton (12th).

Up next, Park City Ski Team U16 athletes will contest two Slalom and one Giant Slalom races at Sun Valley on Feb. 10-12. The next U14 races will be three days of Super G at Snowbasin Resort on Feb. 4-6. To learn more about the Park City Ski Team, please visit parkcityskiteam.org.