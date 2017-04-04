PCST’s Skier of the Month | ParkRecord.com

Max Miller earned the right to be named the Park City Ski Team (PCST) March Skier of the Month by establishing himself as one of Park City Ski Team's top competitors. Max skied to a third in Super-G, fifth in slalom and sixth in giant slalom at the Western Regionals to win the Overall at the competition. At the U16 Nationals on the last day of the month, Max skied to a fifth-place finish in the U16 National Super-G.

His results, along with his effort and attitude, helped lock up the honor.



“The accumulation of work ethic, confidence and focus from conditioning to on hill training has lead Max to the point of where he is now. It has been an incredible year of growth for this young man in his approach to the sport,” said Cameron Chin, PCST U16 Head Coach.

“Max worked tirelessly to add consistency to his fast skiing. He remained positive always looking forward to the next challenge. I'm looking forward to seeing just how far he can push it the remainder of the season,” added Joe Dunn, PCST U16 team coach.

Max is attending the Winter Sports School in Park City. Five-hundred dollars will be donated to the Park City Ski Team scholarship fund by Gaddis Investments on behalf of Max's accomplishments.