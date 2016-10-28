PeopleForBikes Launches DRAFT: Wasatch | ParkRecord.com

PeopleForBikes is launching a nationwide series of bike industry/community networking events. DRAFT: A PeopleForBikes Meetup will debut in Park City on Oct. 25 at Park City Brewery (Suite A1, 2720 Rasmussen Rd) at 6 p.m. Register for the free DRAFT: Wasatch event on Eventbrite to secure a spot.

DRAFT is a new program of PeopleForBikes’ Business Network, which brings together startups, event organizers, bike industry/suppliers/retailers, bloggers, advocates—anyone who is passionate about bicycling in its many shapes and forms. DRAFT events follow a simple format: Informal networking, group announcements, four short presentations and audience questions.

“There are so many creative people in the bike space that we designed DRAFT to help tease out great ideas and inspire entrepreneurs,” said PeopleForBikes Vice President, Business Network, Jenn Dice. “Bringing together bike startups, tech, product designers, organizers, bike industry of all types, and layering in community has produced an energized group that comes together to celebrate bikes. Each event becomes a catalyst to bring riders together and connect around bike ideas.”

DRAFT builds on the success of seven initial meetups, titled CO Bikes + Biz + Beer that have been hosted this year in Denver by PeopleForBikes. Originally started as a small gathering of passionate bike people, the bi-monthly Denver event now regularly hosts nearly 400 attendees.

“When we get smart, motivated, and passionate people together in one room, amazing things can happen,” said Tim Akers, of Akers Digital. “We are excited to facilitate discussion, share ideas, and grow the cycling industry as a whole here in Utah.”

Additional DRAFT events will be hosted in the D.C. Metro Area and Los Angeles on Oct. 18 followed by Duluth, Minnesota on Oct. 25. Six additional cities plan to host DRAFT events in Jan. 2017.

Interested in participating or learning more about DRAFT? Email Bryan Derstine at Bryan@PeopleForBikes.org. Keep up with the latest news and updates on the DRAFT Facebook page.

About PeopleForBikes:

PeopleForBikes is uniting millions of individuals, thousands of businesses and hundreds of communities to make better bike riding for everyone. When people ride bikes, great things happen. Join us at PeopleForBikes.org.