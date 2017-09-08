PHOTOS: Park City volleyball sweeps Tooele 3-0
September 8, 2017
The Park City High School volleyball team faced off against Tooele High School Thursday evening, September 7, 2017. The Miners beat the Buffaloes 3-0. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-PCHS-Volleyball-vs-Tooele-High-School/
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- South Summit football tops Park City High School in rivalry battle
- With victory, Park City racer Keegan Swenson defends Point 2 Point title
- Local Enduro racer never gave up on his dreams
- Point 2 Point endurance race draws cyclists of all sorts
- Park City volleyball falls to 5A champ Lone Peak in home opener