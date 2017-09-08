 PHOTOS: Park City volleyball sweeps Tooele 3-0 | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: Park City volleyball sweeps Tooele 3-0

The Park City High School volleyball team puts their hands together before breaking from a time-out during the first match of the evening against Tooele High School Thursday, September 7, 2017. The Miners took the first set 25-14. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

The Park City High School volleyball team faced off against Tooele High School Thursday evening, September 7, 2017. The Miners beat the Buffaloes 3-0. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-PCHS-Volleyball-vs-Tooele-High-School/

