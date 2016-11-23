 PHOTOS: PCHS Boys Basketball vs. ALA | ParkRecord.com

Back to: Sports

PHOTOS: PCHS Boys Basketball vs. ALA

Park City High School's Jack Lecher (11) does a lay up as he looks to score another point for the Miners during the game against American Leadership Academy Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2016. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Park City High School's Jack Lecher (11) does a lay up as he looks to score another point for the Miners during the game against American Leadership Academy Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2016. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

The Park City High School boys basketball team faced off against American Leadership Academy Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2016. The Miners beat the Eagles 64-41. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)