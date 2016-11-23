 PHOTOS: PCHS Girls Basketball vs. Cyprus | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: PCHS Girls Basketball vs. Cyprus

Park City High School's Lois Garlow (20) jumps to pass the ball across the court to a teammate before the Miners score again against Cyprus Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2016. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

The Park City High School girls basketball team faced off against Cyprus High School Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2016. The Miners beat the Pirates 47-39. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)