PHOTOS: PCHS Girls Soccer defeats Ogden
September 12, 2017
The Park City High School girls soccer team faced off against Ogden High School at the North 40 Fields Monday afternoon, September 11, 2017. The Miners beat the Tigers 4-1. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-PCHS-Soccer-vs-Ogden/
