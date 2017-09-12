 PHOTOS: PCHS Girls Soccer defeats Ogden | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: PCHS Girls Soccer defeats Ogden

Park City High School junior goalie Emme Keizer (00) blocks an attempt from Odgen High School junior Lexie Colvin (32) during the game at the North 40 Fields Monday afternoon, September 11, 2017. The Miners beat the Tigers 4-1. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

The Park City High School girls soccer team faced off against Ogden High School at the North 40 Fields Monday afternoon, September 11, 2017. The Miners beat the Tigers 4-1. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-PCHS-Soccer-vs-Ogden/

Go back to article